The University of Wyoming announced Friday that it canceled it’s traditional spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, plans to host for a “virtual ceremony” that’s expected to be broadcast live May 16.
And other options are being developed for UW’s spring 2020 graduates to celebrate their accomplishments.
“The decision to modify the ceremonies this year is challenging for everyone,” Acting President Neil Theobald said in a Friday press release. “However, under the circumstances, we really have no choice but to look for alternatives to the public gatherings on campus — just as other universities across the country are doing. Our primary focus is on the health of our graduates, their family and friends, and the hosting community in Laramie.”
Details of the virtual ceremony are still being planned, but UW has said that students graduating this semester have the option of returning for a future spring or winter commencement.
“(Graduation) is an incredible accomplishment and a proud moment, and we want to ensure that, even in the midst of everything, we celebrate it with the honor it deserve,” UW Dean of Students Kimberly Chestnut said in a Friday video message.
She said there are some positives of the virtual ceremony, like the fact that graduation will be able to be shared with “families everywhere.”
“Maybe there will be even greater participation because people will be able to connect in a way they never have before,” Chestnut said.
While details of the virtual ceremony are in planning — more information on how students and families can participate will be communicated later — there are other options for members of the May 2020 graduating class.
According to Friday’s press release, UW is now “repurposing its spring 2020 commencement budget to purchase and deliver keepsakes for graduates, their families and friends.”
“These commencement packages each will include a mortar board, tassel and stole so that graduates can have a ‘tassel-turning’ moment during the virtual ceremony and take photographs,” the press release states. “Those students graduating with honors could receive appropriate cords, and graduate students could receive hoods and tams. UW will not provide graduation robes, but they can be purchased if students want them.”
Students who already have ordered regalia will be contacted directly by the University Store.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19’s future, UW is also giving students planning to attend UW in fall 2020 more time to confirm their intent to enroll.
“During this time, high school seniors are adjusting to massive disruptions in their lives, well beyond the typical considerations about where to go to college,” Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore said in a press release. “COVID-19 also has altered most, if not all, of their current routines. Students are navigating uncharted waters with their high school courses going online, exams, cancellations of outside-the-classroom activities, graduation and so on.”
UW typically has a May 1 deadline for students to confirm their intent to enroll for the fall semester by making a financial deposit.
This year, incoming freshmen can request an extension to June 1.
“Our expectation is that the fall semester will represent a return to relative normalcy at the university and the start of an exciting 2020-21 academic year,” Moore said.
