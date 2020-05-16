University of Wyoming leadership is seeking membership in the U.S. Council on Competitiveness — a national organization focused on economic development. Inclusion on the council comes with an annual membership fee of $35,000.
“It’s a really small investment in a potentially really big project,” Trustee Laura Schmid-Pizzato said. “I think this is the kind of stuff that we need to put our money into.”
Incoming UW President Ed Seidel suggested that the university join the council during the Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. He said the move reflects what will be his administration’s focus on economic and workforce development.
“So to me, among other things, this means making sure that the university helps to attract more talent both from inside the state, and out,” Seidel said. “And to provide compelling offerings that prepare students to be productive citizens, and to produce graduates that are really ready to hit the ground running and contribute to the economy of this state.”
The Council on Competitiveness is a nonprofit with the stated aim of growing and improving the United States’ economy, as well as the country’s competitiveness globally. It hosts conferences and makes policy recommendations at the federal level, and has done so since its founding in 1986 by the chairman of the Reagan administration’s Commission on Industrial Competitiveness.
Membership is by invitation only.
“They’re asking because they’d love to have Wyoming involved,” Seidel told the board. “They’ve never had representation from the state, they need more membership from rural sectors of the country to make sure they develop effective policy recommendations.”
The Council draws members and support from universities such as Colorado School of Mines, Arizona State University and the University of Illinois system — Seidel’s current employer — as well as corporations, banks, and labor groups.
Its current leadership includes the Chief Scientific Officer for PepsiCo, the CEO of Bank of America, and the President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union.
Seidel said council membership would give UW and Wyoming a seat at the table, helping to craft federal policy recommendations while receiving support and ideas for diversifying the state economy.
“Laying the groundwork for the new economy — this is what new universities do,” Seidel said. “It’s fundamental to the land grant mission since the very beginning — but today’s economy is different. It’s changing at unprecedented speeds. Universities, companies, states, and entire nations are scrambling to adapt. So, no one can address these issues alone.”
UW’s trustees voted unanimously to approve Seidel’s spot on the council. Most trustees made a point of voicing their support.
“I think this is the right kind of thing to be involving the University of Wyoming in,” Trustee Macey Moore said. “And it’s a good time to do something like this.”
Trustee David Fall said council membership could help UW win grants and reach its goal of increasing the percentage of Wyoming residents with college degrees.
“I try to think of a downside and I just can’t think of one,” he said.
The trustees’ vote of approval came with one stipulation: That funding for the $35,000 membership fee be identified before passage of the next fiscal year’s budget in June — something university leadership was confident it could do.
“There is capacity — between the President’s Office budget and the UW Foundation accounts that fall underneath the President’s Office — to cover this,” said David Jewell, UW’s associate vice president for financial affairs.
Membership would be renewed on a year-by-year basis, with an ever-present option to withdraw entirely from the council.
Seidel said he was talking to an informal group of a few high profile state figures about how to make council membership benefit the state.
He listed former governor of Wyoming Dave Freudenthal, COO of Hess Oil and University of Wyoming Foundation Board Chair Greg Hill, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council Josh Dorrell, UW Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski, Northwest College President Stefani Hicswa, and UW College of Business Dean Dave Sprott.
“They’ve agreed to help as we move this thing forward,” Seidel said.
