The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a plan for the university to offer new degree and certificate programs in geospatial information science and technology. These new programs are managed by the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center.
“Geospatial science is a way to ask questions and answer questions that have to do with where things are and how things relate to each other spatially,” said program coordinator Ken Driese.
The decision came on June 10 with the goal of meeting changing student demands and workforce needs in the state and region.
“The provost and director of the GIS center on campus had recognized the need for a deeper and more coordinated program in geospatial science than what has existed there historically and currently,” Driese said. “Especially with the dissolution of the geography department, there’s sort of a niche to fill in terms of geospatial education.”
There has also been an increased demand for geospatial professionals throughout the Wyoming workforce.
“We see it as a way to provide trained professionals to employers in the region,” Driese said. “Geospatial (science) represents one way to help diversify Wyoming’s economy.”
The program offers degrees and certificates for undergraduate and graduate students alike. The Board of Trustees approved a bachelor’s degree in geospatial information science and technology that is planning to pilot during the Fall 2022 semester, contingent on student demand in other related programs.
Additionally, the trustees approved two undergraduate certificates in GIS and remote sensing. These are non-credit certificates that are available on campus for any undergraduate student looking to add to their program.
“We’re also offering three online graduate certificates. One in GIS, one in remote sensing and the third one in unmanned aerial systems, which is a long way to say drones,” Driese said.
The trustees also approved a new master’s degree in geospatial information science and technology for the graduate level. This is a professional master’s degree that doesn’t require a thesis and takes place entirely online.
“All these are areas that are growing rapidly in the workforce, so we see this as sort of serving the workforce regionally and in Wyoming,” Driese said.
Driese said the field of geospatial science is increasingly being applied to a diverse array of disciplines and has broad applications at various levels.
“It has a broad based appeal, it’s not just a narrow niche of students that would be interested in it,” he said.
Driese hopes that the new degree offerings will attract more students to the university.
“The big hope for the university from a fiscal perspective is that we’ll attract more students and therefore generate more revenue,” he sadi.
The new program will also benefit the students by offering a deep, broad based geospatial curriculum to a greater extent than ever before.
“The geography department, when it existed, certainly taught some geospatial science but not to the extent that this new program is going to teach it,” Driese said. “We’re really excited about it, we think it’s gonna be successful and great for the students.”
