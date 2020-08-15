When our son heard clunking noises in his car, he was appropriately worried. When his Toyota was idling or going over 20, the noise was alarming. While he waited to get an expert opinion, his mind rushed to the worst—“It’s so loud, it must be the drive-train.” Walking to work, he had time to let the anxiety grow. “It must be expensive.” And, during COVID, it’s easy to let the bad news drown out other thoughts. The worst could be “just around the corner.”
That’s what happens to many of us who are waiting for schools to open: Casual students are coming to town. Younger students have to sit in the classroom. We want answers but we have to live with the unknown. Anxiety is like an albatross, which bears a bad omen and hangs around our neck.
Like most humans, our minds race toward “the worst.” Sometimes in the middle of the night. Sometimes in the irritations of the day. It’s easy to become suspicious of everyone.
But our family physician, Dr. Kline, taught much about living with anxiety. His practice was to call his patients as soon as he received test results. Whether it was 3:00 pm or 9:00, he took the time to let his patients know. He empathized with their anticipatory anxiety.
Now we have months of waiting. And, it’s hard to live with the unknown. Worries about health and finances and politics keep hanging around our neck.
What can make things better? To never give up on the larger view. Inside our minds is the clamor. But, outside –a whole world can come into view—an expanse that’s as vast as the Western sky. We all watched the eclipse. Why can’t we watch the stars or the birds or the rising of the sun?
Our minds are capable of looking at the present and breathing in a deeper calm. That’s the way of yoga and Tai Chi and prayer. Throughout the ages, wise ones faced uncertainty and found a way through. Eistein said “You can’t solve a problem on the same level you created it.” Emerson said “All I have seen of the Creator teaches me to trust what I cannot see.” And, the Psalmist said: “I lift up my eyes to the hills, from whence comes my help…”
We can all turn to those who live by deeper and broader horizons. And, we can at least notice our worries and strive for the patience to walk with them, one step at a time. Often, the future is brighter than our expectations, as our son learned that the terrible clunking wasn’t a drive train but mud caked on his axel and tires.
Wise persons have one eye on the problem but another on a vision of what the world could be. For example, a well-known physician who treats cancer patients was taught by her grandfather, the rabbi. When Rachel Naomi Remen was very young, she would say a Sabbath toast--“L’Chiam,” “To Life.” Little Rachel asked: “Is it to a happy life, grandpa?” “No,” he replied “Just to life!” Why? she asked. The faithful rabbi replied: “L’Chiam means that no matter what difficulty life brings, no matter how painful or unfair, life is holy and worthy of celebration. Life is itself a blessing.”
Even in the midst of anticipating his death, Jesus didn’t ask his friends to share their anxiety. He simply said: “Peace, I leave with you. My peace I give to you—let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
Living with COVID doesn’t have to be the albatross around our neck. It can invite us to see life more expansively. It can invite us to thankful living … and prayer:
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
the courage to change the things I can,
and the wisdom to know the difference.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network and director of Contemplative Outreach of Wyoming. She is retired from 45 years of pastoral ministry and 28 years of teaching in religious studies.
