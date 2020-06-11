The safety of the University of Wyoming’s reopening plan is based upon college students following rules. That’s something they are not known for doing, a medical adviser to the school told the board of trustees Wednesday morning.
“We understand college students are not great about taking personal responsibility, but these are trying times,” said Larry Kaiser, a physician and former CEO of Temple University’s medical system who has advised UW on dealing with the pandemic. “Much of this is going to be based on personal responsibility.”
The board of trustees approved the plan to reopen UW for in-person instruction in the fall, on the condition that the university is able to get the necessary funding from the governor’s office to adapt the campus for social distancing and pay for testing.
The reopening plan will balance the safety of UW’s students, faculty and staff with the higher teaching quality associated with on-campus learning, Kaiser said. Some risk of infection is inevitable, even under this plan.
“The safest thing to do would be to say, ‘don’t start classroom face-to-face instruction until January’,” Kaiser said. He was particularly concerned about protecting the health of older faculty and staff, as most students are young enough that the virus typically does not pose a serious risk to their health.
Social distancing is at the core of the university’s reopening plan, including significant reductions in the number of people allowed in classrooms and dining halls at any given time. The currently abandoned Crane Hall is slated to be brought back on-line as a dormitory to allow for greater social distancing among students living on-campus.
In addition to temperature checks, students and employees will be required to self-report any symptoms every day on an app developed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is affiliated with Harvard University. Students and employees will need to wear masks in all public spaces on campus.
“Social distancing is the single best way of preventing infection,” Kaiser said. He said that temperature checks, which students and employees will be required to do every day, are “meaningless.”
UW is also hoping to promote a contact tracing smartphone application developed by Apple and Google that would automatically notify students if they were in contact with someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus. This application is designed to protect privacy by not recording the locations of students or telling students who may have exposed them to the virus.
Kaiser noted that the tests available by the time students are returning to campus will be far less invasive and complex than the nose swab that is currently widely used.
Four consultants will be hired to manage and coordinate UW’s anti-pandemic measures, said Neil Theobald, the university’s acting president. He said this would be “a six-figure cost per month” as long as the restrictions are still in place on campus.
Theobald and Jeff Marsh, the chairman of the board of trustees, were expected to meet Wednesday afternoon with the governor to discuss funding for the university out of the $1.25 billion given to the state by the federal CARES Act. They will ask for about $25 million in funds for the university, Theobald said.
The university had planned to ask for $79 million as of last week, it told the Boomerang at the time. Since then, that figure’s been cut by more than two-thirds.
“The initial $79 million was an initial estimate and has been revised down,” UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said in an email.
Fall semester classes will start on Aug. 24, the originally planned start date, under the reopening plan. Classes would move online the week of Thanksgiving, and breaks in the middle of the semester and before Thanksgiving would be replaced with instruction days.
The plan would delay the start of the spring semester by a week, to Jan. 25, and spring break would be eliminated, although the plan says this could change as the situation evolves.
Students, faculty and staff would face additional restrictions under the reopening plan. Everyone would need to take a test for the coronavirus before coming back to campus for the start of the semester.
All dorms will be single rooms, and students could be required to sign into any residence halls that they enter besides their own. Some furniture will be removed from lounge spaces and communal areas to allow for proper social distancing.
Attendance in classrooms will also need to be reduced due to social distancing. Theobald estimated that a classroom that normally seats 35 students will now only accommodate 10 to 15. The university plans to give faculty lessons on best practices for courses in which some students will be in the classroom and others will be online.
There is currently no plan to require people to take another test whenever they leave Wyoming, Tara Evans, the university’s general counsel, told the trustees. Many faculty and staff live in northern Colorado or regularly travel there for errands.
John McKinley, vice chairman of the board of trustees, said that some details of the reopening plan still need to be fleshed out. In particular, he commented on the need for communication with people living in Laramie, who might be susceptible to any outbreak at the university.
The restrictions in the plan could end or be loosened as early as January, university administrators estimated.
“By January we’re hopeful that our experience might look more traditional,” said Kimberly Chestnut, the university’s vice president for student affairs. Kaiser said that he expects a vaccine to be available by January.
The board also approved a plan to give temporary relief on student loans from the university made to students who complete part of their medical, dental or nursing education at the University of Wyoming, such as through the WWAMI and WyDENT programs.
If borrowers are unable to make their loan payments due to the current economic situation, they will get a temporary forbearance on their loans. No payments will be due, but interest will still accumulate. Either the term of the loan will be extended during the forbearance, or the size of monthly payments afterwards will grow.
