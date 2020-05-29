In this Jan. 7, 2013 file photo, Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath, right, swears in Justice Brian Morris in Helena, Montana. Federal courts have delivered a string of recent rebukes to the Trump administration over its failures to protect the environment and stave off climate change as it moves to boost the energy industry. Some of the most far-reaching rulings have come from U.S. District Judge Morris, an Obama-appointee posted in Montana.