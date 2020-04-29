A 32-year-old Dallas, Texas resident died in a one-vehicle rollover Monday night on Interstate 80 a few miles west of Laramie, south of Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge.
Justin H. Henderson was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the rollover at 11:46 p.m. Monday.
A 2016 Kenworth commercial truck was headed east on Interstate 80 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The commercial truck exited the right side of the road before the driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Driver inattention and fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This is the 22nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020, compared to 50 in 2019, 25 in 2018, and 32 in 2017 to date.
