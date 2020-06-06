For many of us, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. Camping trips, backyard barbecues, and gatherings with friends all traditionally ring true during this time of year. But as is the case for many businesses, summer will look just a little bit different this year than it has in the past. It wasn’t that long ago that many feared what the coming months would look like. Thanks to our strong and supportive community, those businesses are still standing as we enter our summer season that is traditionally filled with visitors from near and far. With many restrictions beginning to be lifted with an eye towards caution and emphasis on personal responsibility, we are beginning to slowly reopen our economy and gradually welcome people back into our community with proper safety measures in place.
In an effort to help businesses rebound faster and as partners of this amazing community, we’ve created a program we’d like to share that will be available for a limited time that we hope will help spur and encourage spending at local businesses, bringing valuable tax revenue back into our community. Beginning this week, we are offering a co-op marketing program that is available to all businesses. Some of the details include things such as all marketing channels being eligible, advertising must take place outside of Albany County, the Albany County Tourism Board must be given some credit in the form of a mention, logo, or something similar, and up to $750 in matching funds is available per business on a first come first served basis. For more details, we ask that you please give us a call at 307-745-4195 to learn more about how we can help support you through these trying times. The Boomerang can also be contacted as part of the promotion by calling 307-755-3307 to learn more about placing an ad in one of their partner newspapers or utilizing their robust digital options.
Our goal with this program was to make something that was simple, helpful, and available to everyone. Without our local businesses, friends, and neighbors, this community wouldn’t be the same. You help create the character and culture that brings so many to our historic town and brings so many back year after year. We are here to stand with you through this as partners and to help our small but mighty community rally. Please don’t be a stranger if there is something that we can do to help. We are stronger together, and we still believe that with a little bit of creativity and collaboration that we can navigate this storm together, too.
Scott Larson is the executive director of the Albany County Tourism Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.