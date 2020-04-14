“There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen.”
I started watching the COVID-19 outbreak on 18 January and am writing this column on 7 April. The outbreak’s first lesson is the power of exponential growth. If something doubles each week, you have a thousand times as much in ten weeks and a million times as much in less than five months. The U.S. outbreak has grown much faster than doubling each week, growing by these multipliers in the five weeks since the end of February: 14.7, 8.0, 8.4, 5.1, and 2.5. The multipliers are dropping, because of the shutdowns and social distancing. In those five weeks we went from 24 confirmed cases to 307,036 confirmed cases, a factor of 12,793. As I write this, the U.S. case total is approaching 400,000 with nearly 13,000 deaths, more than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined. Worldwide there are 1.4 million cases and 82,000 deaths.
COVID-19 is not like the seasonal flu. This is a new virus with nobody immune, no proven treatments, and no available vaccines. It is highly transmittable through the air and via contaminated surfaces, thus the exponential growth that can only be slowed and stopped with severe measures. Half of all cases may have no symptoms, but those carriers can still transmit the virus. Many other cases are mild, but again able to transmit the virus. Testing has been limited, so confirmed cases tend to be the more severe ones. Deaths as a percentage of confirmed cases range from 3.2% in the U.S. to 5.7% worldwide to 8.2% in Europe. The closest historical parallel is the great influenza epidemic of 1918 to 1920. It lasted three years, was worldwide, infected one fourth of the world’s population and killed between 17 million and 100 million people. The U.S. will have many millions of confirmed cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths.
A doctor treating COVID-19 says that most of those with severe disease are 45 or older or have significant health conditions, which could be something as common as high blood pressure or diabetes. In severe cases pneumonia develops in both lungs, lung scans have the appearance of ground glass, and the only way to stay alive is intensive care on a ventilator. Patients often stay on those ventilators two to three weeks. Unfortunately most COVID-19 patients on ventilators die. As the virus is highly transmissable, treatment spreads it and many of our health care workers have been stricken.
The severe measures to slow and stop this pandemic have shut down our economic machine. In a few weeks we have largely eliminated, for now, these industries: restaurants, coffee shops, bars, much of retail, travel, lodging, hospitality, conventions, movies, sports, casinos, and entertainment. We have moved education and more of government online. In a few weeks unemployment went from 3.5% to reliable estimates of 13% with the possibility of going to 30%. This is not a recession, but a depression, and a depression arriving much more quickly than the Great Depression.
In a depression, there is a correct and greater propensity to save and economize for uncertain times and to avoid discretionary spending. New home sales, car sales, cell phone sales, computer sales, and business purchases of capital equipment plummet. Business expansion and hiring are called off. As an oil price war began at the same time that worldwide demand for oil dropped 20%, energy commodity prices are crashing. Wyoming government could lose $300 million each year in lost revenue.
The U.S. epidemic may peak in the next three months and some of the current shut down may be reversed. COVID-19 risks will continue for a year or longer after that, until a reliable vaccine is developed, manufactured, and delivered to us. Many of us will stay home and not spend much money until that time.
Our government, already bankrupt, is conjuring up many trillions of dollars of stimulus and bailouts. The annual federal deficit is headed to four trilion dollars from one trillion dollars before this crisis. As many businesses will not reopen, mass unemployment will not be resolved quickly, consumer behavior will be more cautious for a long time, and we have increased risks of inflation and sovereign default, I expect a multi-year economic depression.
Governments worldwide, including here, have unconstitutionally issued coercive decrees to enforce their social distancing measures. In a few weeks we have lost freedom of assembly, freedom of religion (New York’s mayor threatened to close synagogues permanently), freedom to leave our country (only if the government considers your travel essential), and freedom to travel within our country (one Colorado county will jail you for 18 months if you visit). We have conducted massive takings of private property without compensation (shutting down businesses). People have been killed in other countries for being outside and two countries have ended democracy (Hungary and Serbia). As the public health concerns are real, please don’t assemble or defy orders simply to assert your rights. However shouldn’t we remember that the Constitution is more than just a supplement to our uncertain toilet paper supplies?
In 1909 the British writer E. M. Forster published “The Machine Stops,” about a world where everyone lives indoors communicating with each other via screens and going outside is prohibited. We are suddenly too close to that world for comfort. By the way, the quote at the start of this column is attributed to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, a reminder that history may not turn out as we wish it would.
— Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
