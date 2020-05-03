“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article. This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”
“No law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of representatives shall have intervened.”
Constitutional amendmentsThe first is the language of the still unratified Equal Rights amendment (ERA) sent by Congress to the states for ratification on March 22, 1972.
The second is the language of the Congressional Compensation amendment, proposed on September 25, 1789 and ratified May 7, 1992.
Time limitsThere was no time limit placed on the Congressional Compensation proposal. It took 202 years to become law.
Congress decided to give the states seven years to ratify ERA, so a deadline of March 22, 1979 was imposed—controversial because many U.S. Constitutional amendments had no time limit. Court decisions have established that Congress can set time limits. Presumably it can even change them, which Congress did by setting a new ERA time limit of June 30, 1982.
Congressional pay amendment stallsOne reason it took so long for Congressional Compensation to be ratified was because several states preferred other wording, though they might have agreed with the concept. New York had alternate language and never ratified, other holdouts are Mississippi, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. All other states eventually voted to ratify.
The required 38 states out of 50 had ratified by 1992. It became the 27th amendment added to the U.S. Constitution, long after it was first proposed by James Madison. Congressional Compensation was one of 12 amendments he proposed in 1789. Over half of the states supported the revision to Congressional pay in 1792 when there were only 15 states. Eight states had ratified, though only seven were known; Kentucky ratified in 1792 but neglected to tell Congress. Three-fourths were necessary and in 1792 that meant 12 out of the 15 states. So ratification was still pending, but over time forgotten.
Forgotten until 1982 when a University of Texas student, Gregory Watson, got a “C” grade on his paper for a political science class arguing that the amendment was still alive and that he deserved a better grade. He was convinced the amendment could still be ratified.
After 1792 it stalled for 80 years until Ohio ratified it in 1873. Then it stalled for a hundred years until Wyoming became the ninth known state (discounting Kentucky) to ratify in 1978. In 1982, Watson’s 10-year campaign began, which led to achieving the remaining necessary states in 1992. The professor who gave Watson the “C” changed the grade to “A plus” in 2017—the only such grade ever offered anyone at the University of Texas.
Meanwhile, the ERA amendment stalled.
Ten-year limitSome scholars argue that any Congressional time limit is a violation of Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which states that three-fourths of the states must ratify. No time limit is mentioned, but court decisions have justified Congress’ setting one since it is not prohibited. No amendment had a time limit until the 18th Amendment proposed in December 1917. Known as the “Prohibition” amendment, it carried a seven-year time limit.
There was nothing precisely calculated about seven years; it was a compromise. Ratification of the 18th Amendment needed no such time limit; it happened quickly, just one year and one month later, but the precedent of seven years lasted.
Even with a new deadline of June 30, 1982, no new states joined the 35 that had ratified ERA. The measure failed by three states or maybe eight.
That was complicated because five of the original 35 states—Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee—that had voted to ratify ERA rescinded their ratification in the years between 1973 and 1979. That left constitutional experts scratching their heads—Article V makes no mention of the possibility of a legislature changing its mind. Meanwhile, Nevada, Illinois and Virginia have ratified the ERA amendment recently, nearly 40 years after the “deadline” has passed.
RBG weighs in“If you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that have said ‘we’ve changed our minds’?” Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked in February 2020. Justice Ginsburg has long been a supporter of putting equal rights into law. But that was her response when asked about ERA at a professional meeting.
“I’d like it to start all over,” said Ginsburg, reflecting on the many legal questions that would surround ratification of the amendment. When even a sitting Supreme Court Justice questions its crooked course to ratification, even many ERA supporters are regarding it as a dead issue for now.
Wyoming supportedWhen ERA was put to the states in March of 1972, Wyoming became one of 30 states to quickly ratify it at the start of its 1973 legislative session. In his State of the State message, Republican governor Stan Hathaway said: “If Wyoming does not ratify the Amendment, we will no longer be called the Equality State.”
But by that time, opposition had formed. “WARNING They are Planning to Draft Wyoming Women” said an ad headline in the Casper Star-Tribune in January 1973 paid for by “Differences Between Sexes,” even though the draft was ending on June 30, 1973.
The website WyoHistory.org reports that ratification passed the Wyoming House of Representatives by a vote of 40 to 21 with one member absent. The many “Whereas” clauses in the resolution pointed out features of the Wyoming Constitution that assured equality of the sexes in voting, holding office, and for equality with males in the right to an education.
Success in the Wyoming House was expected, but the Senate was another matter. Margaret Brown of Laramie remembers lobbying a senator who planned to vote against ratification because women in Wyoming didn’t need it. “What if your daughters move to another state?” she asked. “They won’t,” was his answer.
Thyra Thompson worriesWyoming Secretary of State at the time was a woman, Republican Thyra Thompson; her papers in the UW American Heritage Center archives document that she was a supporter. She was concerned about passage and knew that the opposition was heating up; some Senators were convinced that to ratify would be a big mistake. The opponents dusted off some arguments that had been used 50 years earlier, when a push for the ERA began, soon after women received the right to vote in 1920.
Women then had rallied behind successful legislation in Congress for special provisions for women and children working in certain industries like mining and factories. All that had been a difficult struggle, and would be negated if ERA passed.
But now it was 1973, the Occupational Safety and Health Department had been established in the Department of Labor in April of 1971. Its regulations protected all workers, regardless of sex.
ERA squeaks by Wyoming SenateThere were 29 senators voting when the joint resolution came to the Wyoming Senate. Sixteen votes were needed to pass—the final count was 17 to 12. There were Republicans and Democrats on both sides.
Two of the Wyoming senators who later became U.S. Senators voted to oppose, Malcolm Wallop and Al Simpson. But there were enough votes in favor for Wyoming to become the 23rd state to ratify, as reported in an article by Rebecca Hein published on the WyoHistory website.
Eleanor Roosevelt opposes ERA at firstOne of the most prominent opponents of ERA in the early days was Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), a member of the League of Women Voters (LWV). That organization, too, went on record as opposed to the ERA because of fears that recently passed special legislation protecting women in the workplace would be thrown out if the ERA were passed.
Eleanor Roosevelt even went around the country on a speaking tour with an ERA proponent, Ethel Connor Murrell (1903-1986), born and raised in Albany County, and heir to the Connor Hotel in Laramie. Murrell had become a lawyer in Florida, fighting for property rights for married women in Florida, and was convinced that ERA was absolutely necessary.
Ethel Murrell steps upIn 1952 Murrell published an article in the journal of the American Bar Association dismissing the argument that it was unnecessary because the various states were already legislating for equality under state laws. But those laws could easily be changed, she believed, saying: “There is no safety for women in any legislation that is unbacked by constitutional guarantees.“
The two women became friends during and after their public debates about the pros and cons of passing ERA. Murrell argued that federal legislation proposed in the 1950s limiting the ability of women to work at night work was an impediment to their ability to find jobs. In the end, both Roosevelt and the LWV changed sides—the LWV actively promoted ERA when ratification began in 1972.
Unfinished businessIt is debatable whether the ERA is still capable of being ratified. Virginia passed it on January 15, 2020, making it the 38th state to ratify if you don’t count the expired deadlines and the five revocations.
In 1973, an activist with a national reputation, Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016), was just beginning her campaign against ERA and made it all-out war against women’s privileges, gender roles and declared it would encourage abortions. Her campaign was successful—many scholars credit her with the defeat of ERA.
Opponents still argue that the amendment would undermine family structure, intrude on religious practice, outlaw men’s and women’s bathrooms and single-sex schools and dormitories. Plus, some say the 14th Amendment guaranteeing “equal protection of the laws” makes ERA unnecessary. However, there are still gaps in existing laws both at the federal and state level that need to be addressed, reports the New York Times in a January 15, 2020 article on Virginia’s ratification.
P.S.: Careful readers may have noticed that in 1789, James Madison proposed 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Numbers 3-12 became the Bill of Rights. Number 2 became the 27th Amendment on Congressional Compensation, ratified finally in 1992.
The first proposed amendment in 1789 was on Congressional Apportionment. It set out a formula of one representative for every 50,000 residents, which according to calculations reported in 2016, would have resulted in around 6,563 House of Representatives members in 2010. Instead, Congress has set an apportionment limit of 435 members, though the Congressional Apportionment amendment may still be pending, along with ERA.
Judy Knight is Collection Manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. The museum archives contain photos and press clippings on the Murrell/Roosevelt ERA speaking tour.
