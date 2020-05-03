On January 24, 1973, jubilant supporters deck with flowers the Esther Hobart Morris statue in front of the Wyoming Capitol. Wyoming had just ratified ERA. The one man in the photo, front row, is Sen. David Hitchcock from Albany County, standing between (toward the left) Mako Miller of Casper and on the right center, Secretary of State Thyra Thompson. Second from left on the front row is Wavis Twyford, LWV member from Cheyenne. Second from the top on the right side of the photo is Julia Yelvington of the State Historical and Archives Dept. in Cheyenne. Sheila Arnold of Laramie is on the second row, behind and to the left of Miller. She was a Legislative staff member and later a House member herself in 1978. All others have not been identified yet.