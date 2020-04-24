I started my social work internship at a local law clinic in town in January 2020. After just getting the hang of my responsibilities I was sad to no longer be able to do work from within the clinic any longer due to switching over to working remotely to protect my family’s health from the coronavirus. When I first heard of the pandemic during spring break, I didn’t feel worried at all because I thought how in the world could anything like a virus affect Wyoming? I mean were way out here in the middle of nowhere and that’s what I love the most about Wyoming, our ruralness. On my last day before leaving the clinic physically, my supervisor shared with me how important it was that we keep working even if it has to be remote because the coronavirus has led to a spike in domestic violence and child abuse.
I started researching the issue to see what I could find and to see how people were helping their communities during this time. What I found was shocking. Because of the coronavirus, schools everywhere shut down and people were getting laid off from work. For low-income families, this is a dangerous time. With everything shutting down, there is now a huge lack of support available to the people who need it the most.
The problem is not everyone has the same opportunities in life. There are various levels of physical and psychological abilities. Now that we are confined to our homes, we’re noticing how much we took out environments for granted when we felt free to do as we pleased. Now that our environments are limited to us, those with low socioeconomic status are being more negatively impacted to a greater extent. For example, having to stay home constantly in potentially harmful situations with no way for anyone to tell if they’re in danger. Additionally, child custody and is being impacted as well because transferring kids between families and supervised visits can be dangerous, especially in public places.
Victims of domestic violence wait to be alone so they can reach out to someone for help and with the coronavirus, all those options are gone or limited. There are victims of rape and sexual assault who are too afraid to go to the hospital out of fear of exposure to the virus. A representative of the National Domestic Violence Hotline received a call from a woman who claimed her husband who had flu-like symptoms refused to let her leave home because she might catch COVID-19 and bring it home. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports their calls have increased and abusers are using COVID-19 as an excuse to keep their partners isolated.
Children are at greater risk when unable to attend school. Stressed parents could cause children to be injured or harmed due to inadequate supervision during this time. Free meals are being offered through schools but not every family can get to those schools every day. A representative of Childhelp, a child abuse hotline received a call from a teen who reached out for help as soon as she found out her school was closing out of fear of being home with her abuser. Because of the virus, foster homes are refusing new children and visits with birth parents are suspended. Since schools are closed school employees who are usually the first to see signs of abuse such as injuries are no longer able to report it. A hospital in Texas has a spike in child abuse cases and they suspect its due to parental stress associated with the pandemic.
If you should need help for any emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are looking for a specific service in Wyoming and don’t know the phone number, call 4-1-1 and someone can help you. If you or anyone you know are in a domestic violence situation, create a safety plan. Remember you can Google a crisis hotline for nearly everything. If you are a local business or services provider let the community know you’re open for business by posting on social media or in the local newspaper. Google activities to keep you and your children occupied. Check on your loved ones with a phone call or face-to-face internet communication. Don’t leave small children alone for any amount of time. We are all going through this together, don’t be afraid to ask for help.
I would like to thank all the unseen heroes that are still hard at work during this time. All the lawyers who are still fighting for their clients. All the health care workers who are going without sleep and risking their health for the health of others. All the people who are still providing services over zoom and telehealth when they might need help themselves but are compassionate about helping others. All the people who are making school lunches and the people handing out food to those in need. And all the parents/family members/caregivers who are now homeschool teachers, we are all in this together.
Taryn C. Jim, is a Northern Arapaho mother of two and Master of Social Work student of the University of Wyoming and an advocate for disability rights and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
