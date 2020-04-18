Support for the way both Gov. Mark Gordon and local governments are handling the coronavirus is high, according to a survey by the University of Wyoming.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by nine on Friday to exceed 300.
The survey of 494 Wyoming residents, conducted Monday, is the second on coronavirus-related issues to be conducted by the Survey and Analysis Center.
Of those polled, 76.1% approved of the way Gordon is handling the pandemic, while 20.8% disapprove, for a net approval rating of 55.3 points. The net approval rating is a decline of 12.6 points from the previous survey conducted two weeks ago.
At the local level, 77.4% of those questioned approve of the way their local government and health officials are handling the coronavirus outbreak, while 18.6% disapprove — a net approval rating of 58.8 points, which is a decline of 2.7 percentage points from two weeks ago.
Both marks are far better than those given Congress for its handling of the situation, according to the survey, which had a margin of error of 4.4%.
Most of those questioned, 49.5%, disapprove of the way Congress is dealing with the issue, while 41.9% approve, for an overall approval rating of -7.6 points.
On other issues, 39.5% of those questioned say they or members of their immediate family have lost their jobs or been laid off because of the coronavirus and 61.1% say they or someone in their family has seen their work hours or pay cut.
The survey also indicates a growing level of concern with the impact of coronavirus on the economy, with 74.3% saying they are very concerned, an increase of 2.9 percentage points over two weeks ago.
A majority of those questioned also said they have changed their habits in recent weeks, with 77% saying they are avoiding physical contact with others and spending more time at home and 51.8% saying they are declining visits from family and friends.
Brian Harnisch, senior research scientist in charge of the survey project, said his group will continue to conduct surveys through the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Friday that the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew to 305 as nine new cases were found in six counties, including Uinta County, where two Wyoming State Hospital patients were diagnosed with the illness after being transferred from Casper.
The Health Department announced the two patients were transferred from a facility that has been linked with a cluster of COVID-19 cases. The two, who did not show any symptoms of the disease when first transferred, were tested and put in quarantine on their arrival in Evanston, according to Bill Rein, the hospital’s director.
One of the patients remains at the State Hospital, while the second is receiving treatment at an out-of-state hospital.
As of Friday afternoon, Laramie County had 69 cases; Teton County had 61; Fremont County had 45; Natrona County had 38; Campbell County had 13; Sheridan had 12; Johnson had 11; Sweetwater had 10; Converse had eight; Uinta and Albany had six; Lincoln and Washakie had five; Carbon and Crook had four, and Goshen had three. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties had one case each.
The number of people to have recovered from the illness since it first surfaced in Wyoming also increased on Friday, growing by 19 to total 206. That means almost 68% of those diagnosed with the illness have recovered.
Full recovery is defined as occurring when a patient shows no symptoms of coronavirus for three days and has taken no medication for fever reduction.
Wyoming residents will have to prepare for a different reality in a post-coronavirus world, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday.
Gordon, speaking during a news conference just hours after the state confirmed its second death attributed to COVID-19, said state officials have already started discussing how the state will emerge from the restrictions that have forced the closures of schools and some businesses.
“We are going to emerge into a new reality, a new economy,” he said. “Social distancing is not going to go away. We need to start thinking about what our schools will look like next year. I’ve been talking with the judicial part of our government to make sure we understand what trials are going to look like. So we are all talking about what our new reality is going to look like.”
However, it is too early to consider lifting the public health orders that have restricted the movements of Wyoming residents since March, said Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.
“It is critical that we continue to stay the course and adhere to the public health orders that are currently in place,” he said. “It still remains too early to see if we are near the peak of these illnesses yet. We must all follow the recommendations in place to reduce the likelihood of large clusters of new cases.”
Harrist said the state will base its decision on when to ease the restrictions on data proving the move will not threaten public health.
“As we consider our steps moving forward … we will continue to use data to inform our decisions,” Harrist said. “There is not one single data point that we can rely on, but rather we need to consider the entire picture. It’s important to remember that it takes more than a couple days worth of data to be able to draw conclusions about what is happening with the outbreak in Wyoming. We need to see sustained trends to make sure that we’re basing decision on reliable information.”
Gordon said the deaths caused by the virus show the state’s residents must continue to follow guidelines and the public health orders, which also prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more and require visitors from other states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“These deaths are a reminder of why we must take the orders we have in place seriously,” he said. “I do not want to see anyone have the experience that these two families have had to endure.”
In other developments:Budget cuts: In the face of current and future revenue declines, Gordon on Wednesday directed state agencies to identify opportunities for immediate spending cuts during the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and for the next biennium, which runs from this July through June of 2022. Gordon ordered agencies to institute position freezes, halt contracts worth more than $100,000 and implement a “rigorous review” of spending on major maintenance. “It is imperative that spending slow while we continue to learn more about the full extent of this historic pandemic and economic decline,” he said in a news release.
Housing assistance: During his Wednesday news conference, Gordon announced he had approached Wyoming Community Development Authority to determine if some program could be created to provide assistance for those who are having trouble making rent or mortgage payments in the face of business closures. Gordon said he would prefer to see some aid program over an order banning the collection of rents and mortgages for a time. “Our remedy here is designed at shoring up the entire system and making sure people who are facing evictions or foreclosures are somehow given relief,” he said. “We’re not shifting that burden to landlords. It’s important that our economy stand up in full.”
Grade changes: Several school districts around the state are looking at ways to adjust their grading systems to accommodate school closures forced by coronavirus. Laramie County’s two school districts are thinking of allowing students the option of taking a standard letter grade, a nonspecific passing grade or an “incomplete.” “Life circumstances beyond their control should not dictate students failing a course at this point,” said Stephen Newton, director of instruction for Cheyenne schools.
Changes have also been approved for the grading system of Lovell schools, where school board trustees this week adopted a “pass-fail” system of grading. “We’ll have teachers look at the quality of work and work with the kids to improve,” said interim Superintendent Nancy Cerroni. “But just submit the work, we will consider that as a pass, and then we will work with the student.”
Coronavirus refugees: Officials in Park and Johnson counties are reporting that out-of-state residents appear to be traveling to Wyoming to take refuge from the coronavirus. Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Lt. Lee Pence said he has seen an increase of cars bearing out-of-state license plates in the Cody area. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach said he and his deputies are seeing license plates from other states as well, including Utah, Pennsylvania and Colorado. Odenbach said he had heard of one group of South Carolina travelers saying they wanted to stay in Johnson County to avoid the coronavirus. “There’s definitely nonresident traffic that we’ve not had before, not this time of year,” he said. “You’re used to seeing those people, but not in April; the snow’s not even off the mountain yet.”
Infected party-goer: Casper Mayor Steve Freel announced Wednesday that a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus attended multiple parties in private homes last weekend. Freel, during a news conference, said the person was a roommate of a Wyoming Behavioral Institute employee who tested positive for coronavirus. The roommate was tested Friday, but before the results could be returned on Monday, the roommate went to multiple parties over the weekend. Freel said those who were attending the parties were “flat out thumbing their nose” at public health concerns.
Airport assistance: Airports across Wyoming will be receiving assistance as a result of the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress. The Yellowstone Regional Airport is set to receive $18 million, which surprised officials at the airport, which has an annual operating budget of $3 million. “It’s just, it’s amazing we got this much money,” said airport Manager Bob Hooper.
The Jackson Hole airport will receive almost $16.9 million; Cheyenne’s airport will receive $4.7 million; the Sheridan airport will receive $4 million, the Natrona County International Airport in Casper will receive $1.5 million; Gillette’s airport will get $1.1 million, and the Rock Springs, Laramie and Riverton airports will each receive almost $1.1 million.
Partying: Lovell police reported that about 25 young adults gathered for a party last week in what Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin called a blatant and disgusting disregard for public safety. Laffin said his officers found a large group of teenagers and young adults inside a garage having a party. “This is not a simple matter of ignorance or young people blowing off steam or trying to cope with this social isolation situation,” he said. “This is an arrogant and blatant disregard for the safety of our citizens. The behavior is not excusable and is outright disgusting.”
Flights reduced: The number of flights in and out of Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody has been reduced in the face of travel declines caused by the coronavirus. Skywest Airlines last month told airport officials they would pull out of Cody and offer no connections to Salt Lake City this year. United has cut its service from two flights to Denver daily to one.
Virtual happy hour: Two Saratoga bartenders have been featured on an online “happy hour” designed to support restaurant and bar workers. Danny Burau and Emily Luparia of Saratoga’s Firewater Public House have been featured on the show “Tip Your Bartender.” The “virtual happy hour” showcases a different bartender every day. The bartender goes on the program to make a cocktail. Each participating bar receives $1,000 and viewers are encouraged to tip the bartender’s Venmo account. Bacardi, the rum distiller, will match all tips in a contribution to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.
Adoptions: Two Gillette mothers are encouraging residents of the area to “adopt” high school seniors to provide them with encouragement as they near the end of their high school careers. Brandi Brockmoller and Beth Raab have set up a program by which adults can “adopt” high school seniors in Gillette, Wright, Rozet and Moorcroft. The adults adopting seniors are encouraged to send them items such as letters of encouragement, gift cards, momentos, cards or gift baskets. “We both have a senior and so our hearts are kind of broken for them that their senior year has kind of been squashed,” Brockmoller said. “We’re hoping to spread the word and get some more people to post their kiddos and let somebody adopt them and show them some joy.”
Arts grants: The Wyoming Arts Council is awarding $500 grants for individual Wyoming artists who have lost income due to the coronavirus. “Folks everywhere are turning to the arts for comfort, solace and entertainment now more than ever,” said Michael Lange, the Arts Council’s executive director. “The Wyoming Arts Council believes that artists must be able to maintain their livelihood during this time in order to continue to create and contribute to the creative economy in our state, and this is one way in which that livelihood can be maintained.”
Return delayed: Two Wyoming Army National Guard units have had their overseas missions extended by two months because travel restrictions have made it impossible for them to be replaced. The units contain about 125 soldiers in total and the Wyoming Army National Guard said units set to replace the Wyoming troops cannot travel because of coronavirus restrictions.
Shifting focus: An Evanston “escape room” business has shifted its focus during the coronavirus pandemic to remain in activity. The iSolvU Escape Room has launched an online trivia contest where teams can use web-based video conferencing to take part in trivia battles. Winners receive prizes including gift certificates to other Evanston businesses.
