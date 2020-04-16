A plan to annex 24 acres of county land into West Laramie took a step forward during Monday’s meeting of the city’s planning commission, which took place via Zoom broadcast.
The six Planning Commission members present voted 4-2 in favor to move forward to presentations and eventual votes at future city council meetings. Jordan Giese and Katherine Kasckow dissented, and Shannon Polk was not present.
The 24 acres, located at the southwest corner of Colorado Avenue and Venture Drive, would be developed into three “multi-family” lots and 91 single-family and twin-home lots. The developer, Coffey Engineering and Surveying, estimated the value of the single-family and twin homes would be between $250,000 and $350,000. No estimate has been given for the rates of the planned 36 units in the multi-family buildings.
Dave Coffey, CEO of Coffey Engineering and Surveying, sees the land as an ideal location for new housing.
“The City of Laramie has done numerous studies and findings that affordable-type housing is really in demand in the community,” Coffey said. “We saw this as a great place to put a housing project – there’s a great connectivity to good infrastructure in West Laramie. We felt that this would be an improvement to the West Laramie neighborhood.”
A report prepared by Matthew Cox, associate planner with the city of Laramie, stated that the annexation could lead to a tax revenue increase of about $180,000 per year, along with about $300,000 in permit fees and $2m of infrastructure investment. Venture Drive would be also be connected to Wyoming Highway 230.
Coffey envisioned that the smaller lot sizes could be “starter homes, homes for workforce housing … residences that fit with the studies that the city of Laramie put out there,” and that there are few suitable areas in Laramie for this kind of project.
“We saw this as a piece of property that was ripe for the kinds of things that we saw being directed to an unheard voice within the community,” Coffey said.
Current West Laramie resident Reba Nordin, whose family lives adjacent to the land in question and manages livestock, said the projected price range of the homes doesn’t fit the target market of “young working families.”
“I’m a nurse and (my husband) is a construction worker – we can’t afford something like that, that’s crazy,” Nordin said. “Going off what Mr. Coffey said about an unheard voice wanting more density, it is unheard – because no one wants it.”
Reba and Andrew Nordin presented other criticisms of the project in a letter to the planning commission, included in the meeting materials. The Nordins state that many West Laramie residents are there to seek a more secluded area further from the University of Wyoming and downtown Laramie – away from problems such as littering, vandalism, noise and traffic. Their letter also raises concerns about overpopulation and the lack of necessary infrastructure.
“West Laramie has one elementary school, no retail stores or grocery stores and no infrastructure to handle the amount of people that you propose to move into these homes,” they said. “It is foolish to overpopulate an area that doesn’t have the resources available.”
“Currently our busing situation over here, for the Laramie Junior High School – the bus is sitting three kids to a seat, that’s unsafe,” Reba said during the broadcast. “Can the school district handle that large of an influx of kids?”
Other concerns, shared by the Nordins’ neighbors, Chad and Hope Dimit, included pollution and the integrity of wells and pipelines.
“The city engineering staff makes us go through a rigorous study of the city infrastructure,” Coffey said. “If there was a detrimental effect to the community, the city engineering staff and the public works department would not consider this, and we wouldn’t even be here.”
The Sundance Hills annex will be discussed at the upcoming regular meeting of City Council on Tuesday, April 21 – and will be read and discussed at an additional two meetings, with opportunity for public comment, before coming to a final vote. City Council meetings are planned to be Zoom broadcasts for the time being.
Full audio recordings and other meeting materials of the Laramie Planning Commission and Laramie City Council, as well as links to the Zoom broadcasts, are available at cityoflaramie.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.