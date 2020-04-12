Many people are hurting financially from the economic fallout of the fight against COVID-19. That’s true across the country, throughout Wyoming and here in Albany County.
To try to help the overall economy, the federal government is about to spend an unprecedented $2 trillion to ease the pain. As a result, many adults will receive a one-time payment of $1,200 designed to help stimulate the economy and aid those who have taken a personal financial blow.
Much of this money will go to folks who have lost their jobs and benefits or taken pay cuts, or those that have seen their businesses struggle. These people and many others definitely need any help they can get.
But what about those of us who really haven’t taken a financial hit during this period? Some are on retirement incomes that continue, even though their investment accounts may not look as healthy as they did three months ago. Others work for employers who have kept them working, such as the University of Wyoming, the City of Laramie, local schools and health care workers. For these employees, nothing has drastically changed about their employment status.
Every individual or family has unique situations that none of us can judge from the outside, but we encourage those who have not been hurt financially by this current emergency to seriously consider donating or spending part or all their stimulus money when they receive it to help the many individuals, businesses and nonprofits who are struggling. Not everyone can or should do this, but we all should examine whether our individual situation warrants us keeping this money.
It could be used to replace a worn out appliance or water heater. It might be used to buy necessary household supplies or food. Certainly your gym would appreciate your willingness to continue to pay your monthly membership fees, and you can help your daycare provider by still sending in your tuition payment.
There are many local non-profit agencies that help provide a safety net for those in need. The United Way of Albany County has created a special emergency fund to help deal with the current need. There are so many ways to help. Various faith-based and civic organizations have stepped up. So have individual friends, co-workers, neighbors and family members to provide meals, supplies, and assistance across the community.
One other thing to consider as we decide where to donate or spend this money is that money spent here in Laramie helps to support business owners and employees who are remaining open primarily to serve this community. Restaurants and businesses are struggling, and the money they take in from their curbside efforts is a small fraction of normal income. You can provide extra support to a service worker by using the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance virtual tip jar.
Please consider your individual situation and decide whether to use all, part or just a bit of your incentive payment to help others. The saying “We are all in this together” is much more than a cliche.
It’s each individual’s right to decide whether they are in the position to contribute this money, and none of us should criticize them for their decision. Saving some of the money for their future needs may be imperative.
The only way that this attempt to help the economy can succeed, though, is if a majority of the money is spent.
All of us hope that this particular crisis ends as soon as possible. But how we treat each other — especially those who are struggling — will define this community long after this COVID-19 is history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.