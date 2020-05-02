I can’t begin to express my gratitude for the spirit of community that we have here in Laramie. As we continue to work through the most difficult set of economic circumstances seen in modern times, we continue to have diverse elements of our community pulling together. Everyone is trying to help one another get to the brighter days that are sure to come.
This strength will surely help us find those brighter days, but for now; we are still locked into the fight. The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has been working with businesses and community partners across the spectrum to bring new and innovative ways to the consumer to stay engaged in the economy.
We have been working largely on informing local businesses on resources and virtual events from our local and regional partners to help navigate the new economy created by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are a business in need of help, don’t be afraid to reach out! Our Laramie.org/covid-19-resources page has a list of updated resources and upcoming events that we hope will be useful to you.
If you are a consumer, we thank you for supporting your local economy from home.
Some of the ways you can support businesses in Albany County are:
Laramie’s Virtual Tip Jar: support our service workers who are affected by Covid-19. Anytime you enjoy coffee, an alcoholic beverage, or a hot meal at home, consider visiting the ‘virtual tip jar’ and tipping a service worker. laramie.org/laramies-virtual-tip-jar/
Order curbside pickup or delivery from local Albany County restaurants. You can find a list of restaurants at Laramie.org/curbside-challenge.
Purchase gift cards. Gift cards provide the business with cash and you can use them later.
Your support and engagement with our local businesses means the world to them and will help them through this unprecedented time.
We have an opportunity locally to continue to look out for both our neighbors and our businesses by continuing to exhibit good practices in the socially distanced economy. Stay focused on what you can control and remember to be kind to each other. If we each assume that everyone we meet is doing their best in these trying times, we can impact the perspective of the community.
Brad Enzi is the president and CEO of Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
