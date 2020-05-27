CHEYENNE – Well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, Wyoming was facing a massive revenue shortfall over the next few years.
But economic projections released Tuesday show that deficit has been dramatically compounded by the virus – to a point that Wyoming could soon run its rainy-day fund dry, if state lawmakers do nothing.
Just a few months after the Wyoming Legislature approved a state budget for the 2021-22 biennium, the latest projections estimate a roughly $877 million shortfall in general fund revenue – comprising nearly a third of the roughly $3 billion budget – by the end of fiscal year 2022.
The projections, which came from the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, extend beyond the state’s general fund. They estimate a roughly $1.5 billion shortfall in revenue across four of the state’s key spending accounts between March 2020 and June 2022.
Don Richards, CREG co-chair and the state’s budget administrator, provided the bleak update Tuesday morning to lawmakers on the Joint Revenue Interim Committee.
“If you do no cuts and no tax increases, and use only rainy-day funds to shore up the general fund ... it’s essentially wiped out (by June 2022),” Richards said during the meeting.
The estimates from CREG, which consists of several economic experts, could change slightly in coming months, Richards said, but the “fundamental disconnect” will remain. He also noted a few examples of what $877 million represents for the state.
“$877 million is roughly equal to the biennial personnel costs for all state appropriated employees,” Richards said. “Now, that does not include higher education, because they’re on a block grant system, but all state employees that are in the budget … so that’s the type of money we’re talking about.”
The updated forecast was the first in-depth indication of how Wyoming’s revenue problems have compounded since March, leaving lawmakers to figure out what revenue-raising options might work best to plug the mounting gaps in funding.
One source of relief for the state could come through a fourth federal relief package being considered by Congress. While the state’s $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding cannot be used to supplement lost revenue, the legislation approved by the House would bring nearly $1 trillion to local, state and tribal governments, according to the Washington Post.
Richards said the version passed by the House would bring more than $2 billion to Wyoming, though the Republican-led Senate has largely opposed the proposal. He mentioned $500 million as a possible amount Wyoming could receive through a final version of the relief package.
While the toughest decisions loom in the distance, Gov. Mark Gordon has already implemented a few measures in an effort to to stop the bleeding. In April, he directed all state agency directors to find ways to cut spending for the upcoming biennium, along with a hiring freeze and suspension of any general fund contracts greater than $100,000.
Buck McVeigh, Gordon’s chief of staff, told the committee Tuesday that the governor’s office is considering every option on the table, adding “broad-based taxation is probably the most palatable at this juncture.” A crucial element moving forward, McVeigh said, will be to communicate with the public about the changing dynamics.
“We’re going to have to be willing to take a bigger load of the tax burden as individuals,” McVeigh told the committee. “I think that’s just a reality, but we need to communicate that.”
The new reality comes after decades of Wyoming dependence on coal, oil and natural gas, which allowed the state to enjoy a lax tax structure. Along with its lack of corporate or individual income tax, Wyoming’s sales and property tax rates rank among the lowest in the country.
Several revenue-raising options, such as a sales tax increase and the creation of a real estate transfer tax, were brought up during day one of the meeting, which will continue Wednesday, May 26. Lawmakers didn’t take action on any particular proposal, but the update seemed to underscore some lawmakers’ sense of urgency.
“I’m not sure that we can fundamentally, successfully transition our economy in the next two to 10 years without transitioning our tax structure to match it,” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, who co-chairs the committee. “It just seems impossible to me.”
