Amid a legal spat over the water level of Lake Hattie, the Wyoming Water Development Office plans to support efforts for legislative funding in 2021 for engineering work on the reservoir, Director Brandon Gebhart told legislators this week.
Despite the irrigation district’s history of raising Hattie’s water level during spring runoff in a way that floods surrounding properties, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in December that the irrigation district has no right to have the reservoir expand beyond its formal geographic boundary as drawn on a map of the reservoir that was approved by the Department of Interior more than a century ago.
Because of erosion since then, keeping Lake Hattie within that perimeter means the Pioneer Canal-Lake Hattie Irrigation District would not be allowed to fill to its capacity 94,960 acre-feet.
The 10th Circuit decision came after surrounding landowners sued the irrigation district because of chronic flooding of their property.
Parties to the lawsuit are currently in mediation to determine what level of flooding the landowners will allow, and how much, if any, with the irrigation district pay them.
Gebhart told legislators this week that irrigation district representatives were “going into what they thought would be a final mediation meeting (Aug. 7).”
“They though they had a plan put together and that they were going to come away from that with an agreement,” he said. “It sounds like that fell apart and they still do not have an agreement in place, so they will be going to another round of mediation. It’s a bad situation over there. I continue to tell them that I will support an application (for funding).”
Gebhart said the result of mediation will help determine the scope of work that needs to happen at the reservoir.
If funding for the district is going to be written into 2021 legislation, Gebhart said he’ll want to know what to ask for by the end of this year.
“I think we have until the November meeting,” he said. “That would probably be the last time to meet with (the Select Water Committee), and then we would go through the consultant selection process as the omnibus bill is going through legislation, so we could still get it done on the same cycle. We would just have to guess at what the budget would be and then we’d put that in the bill.”
