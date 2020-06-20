My morning didn’t go as planned, although it started out great. To greet the day, I hopped on my mountain bike and toodled down a gravel road, looking for birds and whatever else I might spot. Dobby, my 10-month-old Australian shepherd, trotted along beside me.
I got the bike ride in, made some great camp coffee, and then it was time to get busy with my work as a wildlife biologist. I was somewhat in the middle of nowhere, in the high desert of southwest Wyoming. The storm that brought snow to Laramie also drenched this area, although with rain instead of snow. This was my fourth trip out since the first of April and the first time I encountered water in any of the drainages.
That’s my excuse for my poor judgement. I came to a wet drainage, hopped out of my truck, and checked it out. Where I planned to drive was wet but had no standing water. I jumped on it and it appeared solid. It was a rough crossing, but I crossed it several times before. I bounced around a bit each time but, otherwise, had no problems.
I went for it.
I didn’t get far. Apparently the very sandy soil was saturated. My truck sank into it immediately, and I got a similar feeling in my gut.
It was time for a round of the Stuck Truck Blues. I’ve sung them before, although it’s been a while. I typically avoid chancy crossings like the plague, but sometimes poor judgement reigns. I didn’t shout, and didn’t even cuss much since getting stuck just happens, as any field scientist will attest if they’re being honest.
“It’s time to dig,” I told Dobby. He looked at me, all excited for anything that meant getting out of the truck.
I was high-centered and worked to free the underside of my truck. Dobby joined the action. He dug away, using his two front paws, right next to me. He thought it was the most fun in the world, and was more than a little excited.
My efforts were for naught, alas. I tried the truck a couple more times and just couldn’t get traction in the sand. I had to figure a Plan B.
While I was in the middle of nowhere, I knew other field people would be coming out to the general area. Having a mountain bike handy has its benefits. I hopped on it as Dobby continued his gleeful morning, trotting alongside, as we headed for the main access road.
I got lucky and a crew of archeologists came by; they didn’t hesitate to help me out. It took a bit more digging before my truck came free, but I was up and running again.
I thanked my rescuers as we butted elbows, eschewing shaking hands. I wanted to offer them a beer in thanks but I didn’t have any and it was just 9 a.m., a bit early for festivities.
Dobby and I continued on our way and at least one of us was very grateful to be moving again.
It was hot and dry as the sun rose in the sky, and then the wind picked up. It felt like standing in front of a blow drier as I hiked to and fro, conducting vegetation surveys.
By late afternoon, we changed focus and went looking for wildlife. The first really nifty encounter was a pronghorn antelope fawn. I saw the doe first as she dashed away, and then the little one popped up. Junior got confused, though, and lost track of his mama. Instead he panicked, practically running in circles. I stepped out of my truck to get a photo and the youngster nearly came to me as it bleeted in panic and confusion. It was both adorable and sad.
I quickly drove off, knowing that mama and baby would reunite once I was out of the picture.
I went just another 10 minutes before encountering another mama and her brood. In this case it was a sage-grouse hen with five chicks in tow. Mama peeped as the chicks wandered through the brush and focused in on her calls. Within just a few feet, like ghosts, they blended into the sagebrush and out of sight.
It’s that time of year as youngsters appear and the prairie is alive with critters, flowers and the green of life. Remember that young and their mom’s might separate at times, but leave them be; they’ll reunite soon.
As a biologist, it is my favorite time of year – in spite of sometimes singing a chorus of the Stuck Truck Blues.
