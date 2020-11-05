CHEYENNE – Along with the various local races decided by the election Tuesday, Wyoming voters narrowly gave approval to a constitutional amendment removing the existing debt limit that municipalities can have on sewer projects.
Constitutional Amendment A, which had the support of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, essentially gives more authority to local governments when deciding how to finance wastewater projects.
With removal of the current constitutional limit, set at 4% of an assessed valuation, the Wyoming Legislature will be able to determine a new limit as necessary for local governments’ sewage projects.
The vote may have been closer than proponents were expecting, as the measure was only approved with 119,005 Wyomingites in favor versus 113,488 against it, according to the preliminary results from the Secretary of State’s office.
Locally, voters again decided to support the Laramie County Conservation District through the renewal of its property tax mill levy.
Funded by the revenue from the tax, the district’s staff has contributed to hundreds of projects across the county designed to protect the area’s natural resources and educate the public on their value.
The conservation tax, expected to cost residents about $12 annually, has consistently won approval from Laramie County voters, with more than 60% approving it in 2012 and 2016.
This year, voters approved it again by similar margins, with about 65% of Laramie County voters in support of the measure, 28,043 in favor to 15,101 against.
