FT. STEELE – Search and rescue teams endured strong currents and chilly waters during a mission to fish out a semi-trailer truck that evidently splashed into the North Platte River early Thursday morning.
A little after 5 a.m., 19-year-old Indiana man Preston Shirley lost control of the freight truck while heading westbound on Interstate 80 near Ft. Steele, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. Before making its way to the middle of the river, the truck subsequently veered passed the right shoulder and clipped a tree as it descended down a small embankment.
No bystanders were around at the time, the patrol said.
Soon after, authorities and first responders were called on-scene, where they deployed a small rescue boat. Both Shirley and fellow driver George Mason, 53, who was in the semi-truck sleeper at the time of impact, were safely extracted from the cab and taken ashore.
“The first mission was to rescue the occupants of the truck,” said Mike Lujan, Carbon County Search and Rescue team leader. “We had one that had minor injuries, but it could’ve been much worse. … It could’ve been horrible.”
Shirley and Mason refused medical treatment, Lujan said.
Meanwhile, with the truck completely embedded into the river bed, authorities requested that Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company set booms downstream to catch any leaking oil or liquid fuel.
Search and rescue crews, as well as area firefighters, then spent the next several hours fishing out debris and truck remnants from the surrounding waters, Lujan said. Afterward, a diver spent almost an hour submerged and wading in the river current as he attached cables, which were connected to two tow trucks parked near the riverbank, to the back of the semi trailer.
A little after noon, water temperature was almost 52 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
“It actually was not that bad… at least going down to my chest,” Josh Ejlersen, a 39-year-old lieutenant with the Carbon County Fire Department, told the Rawlins Times after he got out of the water. “The wetsuit helps. It keeps you warm.”
Ejlersen said he was chosen to go underwater due to him being one of the lightest members of the department. He weighs 145 pounds.
“It was easier being small,” he said. Trying not to get swept away by the current, Ejlersen was forced at times to submerge himself neck deep in the water, in order to properly attach the tow cables. “I propped myself up, I got my knees in between the two supports on the back of the trailer and that made it a lot easier.”
All that was running through Ejilersen’s head during this time, he said, was just to simply get the job done.
“You’re under water, you can’t see much. So you’re basically working with your hands without your sight,” he said. “And with the current pushing on the cables and the chains. … It made it tough.”
The river current, Lujan said, was “stronger than you think.”
“It was ice cold this morning. … I mean, very, very cold,” he said that afternoon. “It’s warmed up a bit now, but this morning it was cold enough that hypothermia can set in within minutes.”
No one was hurt during rescue and clean-up efforts, Lujan said. The semi-trailer was successfully towed ashore a little after 1:45 p.m. In addition, search and rescue successfully fished out the truck’s front hood, which was about 100 yards downriver.
The highway patrol said Shirley was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was cited for a misdemeanor traffic lane violation.
Assisting agencies, apart from Carbon County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company and WyDOT, included the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Marathon Oil, as well as EMTs with Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
“Everybody worked hard,” Lujan said, “and they did what they had to do.”
