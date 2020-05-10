Albany County School District No. 1’s board is scheduled to decide on the date and format of a graduation ceremony for Laramie High School on Wednesday.
During a work session last week, the board covered a series of topics, but one of the most important and pressing was figuring out the new date of the Laramie High School graduation.
The graduation committee has come up with two plans, with two different dates: June 27 or July 25. The first idea would be to hold the ceremony in the Laramie High football stadium and ticket the event to limit the amount of people coming in and to comply with social distancing guidelines.
If that idea doesn’t work, the back-up plan is to have a drive-in graduation in the high school’s student parking lot. Since there are 270 spots and about 245 seniors, there should be enough space for students and their families, who would all have to be in the same car together.
LHS principal Chuck Kern said that students wanted to still have some type of event on the weekend of May 29, like the traditional capping ceremony where students have someone special to place their mortarboards on their heads.
“We could do a capping ceremony in some capacity, abiding by social distancing guidelines,” he said. “We talked about hosting a ceremony by vehicle and possibly having a parade. We could utilize War Memorial Stadium as the starting point for the capping ceremony. Then we would team with the city of Laramie, the fire department and the police department ... and they would facilitate the parade.”
Kern said the city was very responsive and supportive of the parade idea. Teachers could come out to the high school with signs and cheer for the students as they circled through the student parking lot.
Using War Memorial Stadium (which has been offered for the district’s use by the University of Wyoming) would be a option for the capping ceremony, since it’s such a large venue and the district could abide by social distancing guidelines.
The date will officially be decided at the next board meeting, which will be held this Wednesday evening.
But Laramie High wasn’t the only graduation up for discussion, but Rock River and Whiting Highs, as well.
Whiting High School and Rock River School have both planned drive-up graduation events for their schools.
Rock River Principal Jeremy Qualls said that he’s spoken with the entire senior class individually and as an entire group over Zoom and took a survey to make his recommendations. His suggestion was to hold Rock River’s graduation be held on its original date, 7 p.m. on May 28, with a drive-up style ceremony.
“Students will drive up, offer their traditional Rock River thanks you and receive their diploma,” Qualls explained in a letter to Yennie. “Once they have left, the next family will drive up and repeat the process. This will be done in alphabetical order by last name.”
A mobile sound system and stage will be set up, with the intent to broadcast the Rock River graduation online and through an FM transmitter. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside and graduates and their families would enter and exit via the west entrance of the auditorium.
Whiting Principal Scott Shoop suggested a ceremony that would last around 45 minutes to one hour, using the east parking lot of War Memorial Stadium.
Much of the ceremony would be pre-recorded and projected on screens that families in their cars could see. For audio, they would tune into a radio station that the school is broadcasting on.
The school would use a flatbed trailer as a stage, where graduates would walk across for families to take pictures. Graduates and their families would only be allowed to leave their cars when the student’s name is called to cross the stage.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
