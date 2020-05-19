The Albany County School District No. 1 board rejected a number of construction bids related to proposed projects at Beitel Elementary School on Wednesday.
One of the reasons for bid rejections, district business manager Ed Goetz explained during the Wednesday night meeting, is that there were concerns about project funding that arose after the projects were put out for bid in late April. A downtown in energy prices plus the COVID-19 pandemic has created a budget shortfall in the state, leading to a lack of certainty that the state will adequately fund schools’ major maintenance.
The second reason covered the fact that the project has been pushed back at least a month, meaning that by the time applications and permits are submitted and approved, it could be late July or August by the time the building materials are ready. Construction wouldn’t occur until the late fall or early winter, which would cause an issue with full classrooms of students at Beitel.
Potential social distancing guidelines that will be in place later this year also caused reason for concern, so Goetz felt it was appropriate that the board reject these bids, with plans to ask for construction proposals next spring, as long as the funds are available.
The Beitel projects included control and equipment upgrades and playground and perimeter sealing. The school received four bids for the control upgrade project, the lowest of which came in from ATS Rocky Mountain Inc. for a total of $133,321.65. The highest bid came from Dynamic Controls Inc., which proposed $180,510.75 to complete the project.
The equipment upgrade bids both came in the $500,000 range. The sealing project would have cost $41,108.
The board also rejected a bid for a backup power generator for Rock River High School for the time being, which would have $143,400, for the same reasons it rejected the Beitel projects.
All of the school board members unanimously voted to reject the bids.
However, it wasn’t just a meeting of rejections. The board did agree to award the contract to improve mechanical equipment at Whiting High School to Laramie-based Independent Heating and Sheet Metal for $31,000.
In a letter to Goetz dated May 4, 7220 Consulting project manager Roger Strube noted that the reason for the Whiting approval is because the work can be completed “well within” the August deadline and will allow for improved heating and air exchanges in the high school classrooms.
The board also approved two contracts for Rock River mechanical and equipment upgrades to ATS Rocky Mountain Inc. of Centennial, Colorado and Independent Heating and Sheet Metal, respectively. The project will total $978,853.
The school’s controls and HVAC mechanical systems are in need of replacement to improve temperature controls, heating and air handling.
Major maintenance funding will be used for the initial phase of the project to pay for submission and consultant fees, while school facilities capital construction component funding will fund construction costs.
The Rock River project is expected to be completed by August 2021, but in a letter to Goetz, Strube urged that time was of the essence and that the bid should be awarded as soon as possible.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
