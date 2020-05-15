Tammy Johnson is resigning, effective June 1, from the school board of Albany County School District No. 1, as she plans a move to Cheyenne.
After spending 16 years at Laramie High School teaching English, Johnson was elected to the school board in 2016. She has also been a lobbyist for the Wyoming Education Association and employee of the Wyoming Department of Education, where she was a test development program manager and a standards consultant.
During her tenure, Johnson has been among the most vocal members of the school board during their meetings. She frequently clashed with fellow board members and administrators over governance issues.
That was no different in her last meeting Wednesday. After the district settled on two celebrations of the Laramie High School’s Class of 2020 — a capping ceremony this month and a more formal graduation in June — Johnson emphatically argued against the idea of two ceremonies, saying it would be better to have a commencement in May while Albany County’s known active coronavirus cases is as low as it could possibly be: Zero, as of Wednesday. As Johnson persisted in protesting LHS’s graduation plans, all but one of her fellow board members voted to cut off debate.
Despite that, board chair Janice Marshall said Johnson’s “enthusiasm is remarkable and (she’s) been a thought-provoking leader.”
“You have always encouraged us to think out of the box and embrace new ideas,” Marshall told Johnson on Wednesday. “We’ve had many robust conversations on the board.”
Johnson has fought against charging course fees and has long been outspoken about gender equity in the district’s athletics. Even before Laramie Girls Softball began advocating for sanctioning high school softball in early 2019, Johnson had argued for adding another girls’ sport — softball in particular —during the board’s annual retreat in 2018. In 2017, she objected to participating in the Wyoming High School Activities Association, contending that the disparity in number of sports for boys and girls ran counter to Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.
Once Johnson’s appointment is effective, the school board will need to appoint a replacement by July 1.
The school board is accepting letters from interested applicants until 5 p.m. on May 28.
Anyone interested in replacing Johnson must live within the city limits of Laramie. The school board will meet June 3 to consider appointing a replacement.
Letters of interest should be sent to boardofeducation@acsd1.org.
The appointee’s term will expire Nov. 20, and they would need to file to run for re-election in August if they desire to serve a full four-year term.
