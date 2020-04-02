During a special meeting Wednesday evening, Albany County School District No. 1’s school board unanimously approved the virtual learning plan that could be implemented for the rest of the school year.
Wyoming schools will be closed until at least April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of press time Thursday, there are 153 confirmed cases of the virus in Wyoming, three of which are in Albany County. President Donald Trump has extended federal social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, meaning that there’s a possibility that school might be held online until the fall.
ACSD No. 1’s virtual learning plan, which can be found online, is a 25-page document breaking down the VLP’s three major components: Content delivery, digital resources and instructional support. Students will have access to digital learning materials and instructional activities to remain engaged in learning. The plan will officially be in place as of Monday.
Elementary students will access “base pages,” which will provide all the necessary materials required for the student’s academic preparation. Secondary students will access learning materials through a learning management system like Canvas for their subjects.
The VLP also included information about helping district families who might be in need of a computer to access the learning materials or who might not even have internet access. The district will communicate solutions for families who don’t have internet, and the district is distributing Chromebooks to students who don’t have a computer.
In the VLP, the district noted it’s working to limit screen time and enhance non-screen activities, which will help especially in families who might only have computer source and numerous users.
Beginning Monday, all work in the district will be graded on a pass/fail system, both in the elementary and secondary schools. Attendance will be taken in various ways, both through engagement in the learning management systems and teacher/student communication.
Graduation requirements haven’t changed during this time, though, and secondary students will be expected to engage with their teachers and/or the LMS every week.
The district also provided some supportive information for parents to help guide their students through this difficult and confusing time. These points included communicating with a child’s teacher when a topic might be confusing and taking advantage of the time together for some experiential learning, like baking cookies to demonstrate science (and deliciousness).
On Thursday, ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie posted a letter to the district’s website, informing parents about the approval of the VLP and that the board directed him to keep the schools closed if Gov. Mark Gordon calls for a continuation past the April 17 order.
Yennie also noted that all of the district buildings are closed until further notice, but that for the few employees who are there, they’re practicing social distancing as much as possible. The district is still distributing 250 meals every day to families.
By Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Education had approved adapted learning plans for all 48 school districts in the state. Each district was required to submit a unique plan laying out strategies each district would implement to continue educating students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am impressed by the agility of Wyoming school districts to create learning plans designed to meet the needs of all students in this COVID-19 environment,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow in a news release. “In the span of three weeks, the WDE and school districts worked together to build and approve these plans that will result in continued teaching and learning for more than 90,000 students and 20,000 staff in every school district across our state.”
The adapted learning plans all include strategies to deliver a combination of virtual lessons, hard copy packets of assignments, phone calls, emails and limited in-person instruction. Other aspects of the plans include details for attendance, student progress, staff utilization, parent and community engagement, compliance with special education laws, considerations for graduating seniors and student privacy.
Beginning Friday, the district will have a link on its website instructing families on how to access learning materials.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
