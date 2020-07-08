Rob Sanford had a feeling of public service instilled in him as a student, from elementary school through college.
And it stuck. A desire to serve led him to become a high school teacher after college, then to become a lawyer and prosecutor, then to become a reservist in the Air Force.
Finally, it has led him to his dream job, in the Albany County Courthouse.
“I have to pinch myself, you know, when I wake up, to make sure this is real,” Sanford said recently. “I don’t know that I’ll ever have another job interview again.”
Sanford was sworn in Saturday as the new judge for the circuit court in Albany County. He replaces Robert Castor, who has retired after sitting on the bench in Albany County since 1984.
Before Governor Mark Gordon appointed him to the bench at the end of June, Sanford worked in private practice in Laramie, at the firm of Sanford, Britzius & Schiel. He has also worked as a prosecutor in Albany and Laramie counties, and he has prosecuted cases as an officer in the Air Force’s JAG Corps.
The ability to extend his track record of public service inspired Sanford to seek the position, he said. Judges are supposed to ensure that the fairness the courts are supposed to have is actually present.
“People want to have confidence in their justice system,” Sanford said. “Trying to do as good a job as we can at making the system work as well as we possibly can, that’s a tall order.”
Many of the legal skills that Sanford learned as a prosecutor should translate well to the role of the judge, he said. The judge is the more neutral party in the courtroom, but both are supposed to seek justice if they are doing their jobs correctly.
“If you talk to most attorneys, they’re able to make that switch, you just have to know what your job is in the courtroom,” Sanford said. “The judge is sort of the referee, calling balls and strikes as they come, and he needs the breadth of experience to do that.”
He has experience working as a defense attorney from his time in private practice, although he said the “zealous advocacy” required of defense work is further removed from what judges are supposed to do.
Although he doubted that he would match Castor’s more than three decades on the bench, Sanford said that he planned to stay in the seat for the rest of his legal career, and he is not planning to retire young.
“I don’t think I’ll ever sit still,” Sanford said. If he retires from his position as a judge, he would consider becoming a teacher again. He taught Spanish and math after college, but he might switch to something more related to law, such as social studies, he said.
Outside of the law, Sanford enjoys the Wyoming outdoors, he said. He hikes, fishes and hunts elk, and he goes to Yellowstone most summers with his family.
Sanford and his wife live in Laramie with their three school-age children. They have lived in southeast Wyoming for nearly two decades, longer than Sanford has lived anywhere else.
He attended law school at the University of Wyoming, where he was articles editor of the law review. He has an undergraduate degree from Sewanee — The University of the South, as well as an M.A. in foreign languages from the University of Wyoming.
Sanford plans to continue his service with the Air Force Reserve, as long as the timing fits with his duties as a judge. He recently received a promotion within the Air Force, and he now commands a squadron in the security forces, the service’s infantry forces that guard bases.
Sanford said he is prepared to take on the responsibilities of the two prestigious appointments he has already received this summer.
“I just think back on this month and the opportunities, and I hope that I can deserve all this someday,” he said. “What I hope to do is serve with humility and do the very best I can to be fair and diligent.”
