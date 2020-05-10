As Wyoming and other states across the nation start taking the first tentative steps in pursuit of a more normal life, the cardinal rule should be to take it slow.
Rushing decisions and taking steps too rapidly could potentially set back our fight against COVID-19. That could cost lives, extend the current limitations even longer or even lead to more stringent restrictions.
Wyoming has had many closures and cautionary steps, but we have never had the full shelter-in-place lockdown that has been standard in more populous states. That means we are in an ideal position to watch what happens in other states while opening things up gradually.
We have credited Gov. Mark Gordon for being both decisive and reasonable during this emergency. In general, he has walked a tightrope in taking necessary and prudent precautions, but not necessarily copying everything done elsewhere. The result has been a relatively low infection rate with a bit more room to function normally than in other places.
But it is alarming that the current rush to get back to normal doesn’t seem to be based solely on science, medical practices or even economics. The decisions here and elsewhere seem to be fueled largely because of political considerations. And that is extremely troubling.
One haunting question puts this into perspective. Would this same pressure to eliminate safeguards still be there if a national election wasn’t in our near future? The looming presidential election shouldn’t be the basis for making life and death decisions, but we fear that is exactly what is happening.
Despite a lot of wishful thinking, we believe that there are huge risks involved in some of these attempts to get back to normal. The limited resumption of child day care programs seems like a key element in getting many parents back to work, and most agree that is a desirable goal. But, this puts a huge burden on day care workers to assure that these centers don’t contribute to an increase in infections.
And the reopening of many businesses that don’t require large amounts of face-to-face contact with customers also makes sense. However, no business owner or manager should feel as if he or she must follow these decisions. If waiting a week or two or longer to reopen is prudent, then that is the decision that should be made. Just because the government says they can open shouldn’t mean they must. As supportive members of our community, we should respect each business owner or manager’s decision on whether they can safely re-open and what changes in their operation are necessary to minimize the potential for infection.
But we are less comfortable withthe reopening of gyms and personal care facilities where close contact between patrons and staff is the nature of the business. Even with face masks and other precautions there still seems like there is a large potential for contagion.
And it is hard to justify classifying those businesses as essential. It almost seems as if those businesses and their customers are being put at risk as an experiment.
Part of the problem is that we are just not sure what must be done to make gyms and exercise facilities safe. Obviously machines and weights must be cleaned after every use. But regulations call for locker rooms to be closed, except for restroom use. That is a difficult request to comply with, as most of these facilities restrooms and locker rooms are one and the same.
We understand the need of these folks to get back to work, but wouldn’t waiting a couple weeks to see what happens in other states be more prudent?
There are other signs that people are losing their patience with safeguards and restrictions. There are more gatherings of groups of young people in public parks. And the nicer weather has brought more groups of children out together in residential neighborhoods. Even walkers on the Greenbelt and anglers at local lakes are stopping to talk with each other more than they seemed to a couple weeks ago.
Everyone is eager to return to some semblance of normality. But patience and caution are still necessary. Let’s not let some private agendas push us into a worse situation.
