Wyoming Supreme Court extends emergency orders for state judiciary
SHERIDAN – Last week, the Wyoming Supreme Court updated its temporary plan to address the COVID-19 by extending emergency orders from April 10 to May 31.
All in-person circuit, district and Supreme Court proceedings are to be suspended until May 31, apart from bond-related hearings for defendants in jail; jury trials in progress as of March 18; protection orders; emergency custody and protection situations for children, elderly or vulnerable people; petitions for relief from injunction; proceedings related to COVID-19 and any other exceptions granted by a judge.
The updated order also recommends judges issue summonses rather than bench warrants for defendants who fail to appear in court. Protection orders and injunctions are automatically extended to May 31 unless the court decides otherwise.
Orders suspending paper copies of court filings and allowing remote participation by defendants, attorneys and witnesses will continue for at least another seven weeks, Chief Justice Michael Davis wrote. The Supreme Court will review the order May 20 to extend or cancel the new order.
The Wyoming Judicial Branch assumes emergency matters and case filings will increase as a consequence of quarantine and isolation.
Court functions such as hearings on criminal charges, juvenile cases and protection orders allow appearances via phone or video within the necessary time frame.
Speedy trial on criminal cases remains within 180 days from arraignment unless continued by the court. Nonessential court functions are suspended — to be dealt with at the discretion of each judge.
Increase of grease, paper products stresses wastewater treatment system
RAWLINS — Toilet paper shortages in the early days of the pandemic caused some problems for the Rawlins Waste Water Treatment Plant, but operations are returning to normal, facility staff said.
“At first, we saw quite a few flushable wipes, but it’s starting to taper off,” said Rob Nulle, a Rawlins Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant operator. “In the beginning, when people couldn’t get toilet paper, people were looking for alternatives, and that was difficult for us.”
Alternatives flowing into the plant included paper towels and wet wipes, which clog equipment, allowing other solids to spill into the system, damaging water pumps.
As businesses closed in response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders, Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Stevie Osborn said the facility also experienced an influx of cooking grease.
“We think that was probably due to a lot restaurants doing some deep cleaning,” Osborn explained. “When it comes through, it plugs up the small holes in the Helisieve we use to separate the larger solids from the water.”
A Helisieve is a fine screen used in wastewater treatment to separate, convey and dewater solids for removal to a landfill.
Waste Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Daniel Rodriguez said cooking grease liquifies during the cooking process, but when dumped into the sewer system, its temperature drops and the grease returns to a solid state.
Two women die in crash near Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Two women were killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.
At 12:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 99 for a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. A short time later, troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at milepost 101.
A driver of a westbound 2007 Honda Accord was unable to avoid an eastbound 2013 Toyota Avalon traveling on the wrong side of the interstate, according to a press release. The two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes.
Neva L. Moses, 87, of Rock Springs has been identified as the driver of the Toyota. She was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Honda has been identified as 48-year-old Valerie A. Chrisman of Longmont, Colorado. Chrisman also died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
Driver inattention on the part of Moses is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
These are the 17th and 18th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 39 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 24 in 2017 to date.
Missing person found dead in Bighorn Mountains
SHERIDAN — After just more than one week as a missing person, 28-year-old Sergei Mindham was found dead about a half mile from his vehicle in the Bighorn Mountains.
Information about the cause and manner of death is not yet publicly available, Johnson County Undersheriff Patrick Monroe said.
Johnson County, Washakie County and Sheridan County search and rescue teams participated in a ground search that led to finding Mindham Wednesday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. A private citizen assisted in the search with a helicopter.
On March 30, Johnson County law enforcement was advised of a missing person out of Sheridan County, with a description of Mindham’s vehicle and last known location.
GPS information indicated he last used his cellphone March 26, the day he failed to report to work. Coordinates from the call led to the Hunter Corrals/Paradise Guest Ranch area. A search revealed no evidence of Mindham’s presence or his vehicle.
April 2, JCSO and U.S. Forest Service staff conducted a search along Keno Creek Trail and Rock Creek, with no results.
April 7, law enforcement received a report that a citizen had seen the vehicle listed in the missing person report on the Billy Creek access road in the Bighorn Mountains, 14.5 miles from where Mindham last used his cellphone.
Law enforcement verified the vehicle was in fact Mindham’s and found it stuck in the snow with no indications of recent human activity in the immediate vicinity.
The final search began in the late afternoon of April 7, until other counties joined the search and Mindham was discovered during a ground search April 8.
