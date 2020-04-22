Local Dem to run for county boardDemocrat Sue Ibarra is running for the Albany County Commission this year, according to a press release.
“Protecting our community during this pandemic will take more than masks and social distancing. Looking to the future, we also need local elected officials who will make informed decisions that protect our health and essential resources,” Ibarra said.
“Albany County has exceptionally caring and involved citizens, many of whom work hard to improve the quality of life in our entire community, both in and outside of Laramie’s city limits. I commit to represent all of these citizens,” said Ibarra. “Many county residents give generously of their time and expertise by volunteering on local boards, teaching in our public chools, advocating for critical ground water protection, and working at our public library and public health office. I also pledge to work hard for our county, by understanding the issues, listening to citizens’ concerns, and treating those who attend county meetings with civility and respect.”
Ibarra has a 30+ year track record of community service in Albany County. She served two terms on the Albany County’s school board — four years as the board’s chair. She has also served on boards for the Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic, Downtown Clinic, Albany County SAFE Project, LaramieSwim Club, and Laramie Children’s Museum. For over 15 years, Ibarra has volunteered for Home Delivered Meals.
A fluent Spanish speaker, she has volunteered as an interpreter and translator for the Downtown Clinic, Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic, Albany Community Health Center, Public Health, and Ivinson Hospital for over 10 years. Ibarra has also been active in numerous campaigns, including Smoke-Free Laramie and C4ES (Citizens for Excellent Schools).
“I am extremely excited at the possibility of serving as a county commissioner,” said Ibarra. “I look forward to getting involved and to bringing my enthusiasm and love of Albany County and its residents to my work as a commissioner.“
Grand opening of Dubois military museum delayedRIVERTON — The grand opening of a world-class museum in Dubois has been postponed.
Memorial Day had been the announced date for the public unveiling of the $100 million National Museum of Military Vehicles, constructed by Dan Starks entirely with personal funds.
The NMMV is in the final stages of construction at a site a few miles south of Dubois along U.S. Highway 26.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, along with state stipulations prohibiting large gatherings, museum leaders have determined that the Memorial Date grand opening won’t be possible. A new date for opening the museum will be announced.
Starks, a retired business executive in the medical devices industry, has assembled the world’s largest privately-owned collection of military vehicles.
He moved to the Dubois area after selling his company. He has said he imagined the museum initially as a place to house the collection where he could enjoy it near his place of residence, but increasing interest from the public led him to embrace the idea of a fully developed museum that would be open to the public.
The Starks collection now numbers more than 400 vehicles, with World War II tanks at its core. Starks also has acquired a unique collection of firearms, with a custom-designed exhibition firearms vault intended to be the first component a typical museum visitor will see.
The bulk of the 140,000 square-foot museum will take guests on self-guided tour that follows the timeline of American military history, centered on World War II. The museum has elements of Civil War, World War I, Korean War and Vietnam War history as well, along with more modern military vehicles.
Man who jumps into pickup taken directly to police
GILLETTE — A quick-thinking 20-year-old was surprised at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday when a stranger jumped into the back of his pickup.
The stranger told the driver that someone was going to kill him. The driver then called dispatch and was instructed to take the man to the Gillette Police Department.
Police Lt. Brent Wasson said he did not think the incident occurred near the police station but wasn’t sure of the location.
Unfortunately for the 41-year-old hitchhiker, police found him more suspicious than his story. The 41-year-old had puncture marks on his arm, was “sweating profusely” in front of the officer, acting “erratic” and was not speaking clearly, Wasson said.
The suspect was arrested for use of a controlled substance because there was probable cause to believe he was under the influence. It is unknown, however, what substance was injected, Wasson said.
Wyoming FFA works to reschedule convention events
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming FFA announced plans for rescheduling parts of its annual convention, including delivering some content online.
The FFA was forced to cancel its convention due to school and facility closures resulting from COVID-19 health concerns. The convention was set to take place April 15-18 in Cheyenne.
Beginning in May, the Wyoming FFA will deliver online award announcements and their state officers’ retiring address presentations. There will also be an online conferring of the 2020 Wyoming FFA State Degrees.
“We’re excited to announce the results of some of our awards and competitions as part of what we’re calling the ‘Wyoming FFA Online Jubilee’,” said Stacy Broda, Wyoming FFA state advisor. “It won’t be the convention we all know and love, but we will get to celebrate some of our successes together with our virtual FFA family.”
Awards announcements will include the regional and state star awards, chapter awards and Agriscience Fair results. A complete schedule of announcements and how the public can access the presentations will be available in late April on the Wyoming FFA website.
The Wyoming FFA is still evaluating options on completing career development events, leadership development events and state officer candidate interviews.
Broda said a great deal remains unknown about when or how gatherings on in-person restrictions will be lifted, preventing the board from making firm decisions about how to certify teams for the national FFA convention.
Other new deadlines include:
Proficiency Award Applications are due April 27.
• State Officer Candidate and Nominating Committee Applications are now due May 5.
• American FFA Degree Applications are due June 10.
Gym owner requests jury trial, pleads ‘not guilty’ to violating public health law
{p class=”gmail-p2”}
PINEDALE — A gym owner cited for allegedly allowing a member to work out there during the state-ordered business closure pleaded “not guilty” to the criminal misdemeanor in Sublette County Circuit Court on Monday.
Jennifer R. Ramsey, owner of the Iron Bar Gym, was charged with violating the state’s public health order after two officers warned her to not open, according to court records.
Ramsey posted on Facebook that her livelihood was endangered by the state’s closure order through April 30 that includes gyms, bars, restaurants, schools, theaters and other “public” businesses.
{p class=”gmail-p2”}On April 14, police Sgt. Travis Bingham said that as a public information officer for the COVID-19 response, he learned “via social media that the Iron Bar Gym locally had posted about opening her gym up this week.”
After getting the tip, Bingham said he called Ramsey to “ensure she was aware of the order. She responded with “I don’t care” and that she had to do something to avoid being evicted, the court document states.
The next day, Undersheriff Lance Gehlhausen went to the Iron Bar Gym and spoke with one member who came there after she told him he could come work out, his affidavit states.
Later Gehlhausen returned and told Ramsey that she could not be open.
He said he told her that “we could not allow her to stay open against the order or we would have every bar and restaurant opening back up.”
Violation of Wyoming Statute 35-1-105 carries a criminal penalty of up to six months in jail, $100 fine or both.
Ramsey was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to violate any public health laws.
Game and Fish dismissing Teton County’s shed hunt request
JACKSON — Elected officials have been denied their request that the state of Wyoming suspend its shed antler hunting by one month to avoid drawing people to Jackson Hole amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teton County commissioners agreed to formally make the request for a one-month suspension to the season with a letter Monday morning, but by the time they sent the letter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission had already indicated a preference to proceed with the season as scheduled May 1.
“The commission decided that ... with the governor’s order possibly expiring on the 30th, that it was premature to do anything with the horn hunting season at this time,” Commission President Peter Dube told the Jackson Hole Daily. “If something were to change then we can come back and reevaluate our situation, but we have pledged to try to make 2020 as normal a season as possible with all aspects of hunting, fishing and recreating — and this is part of our choice.”
Gov. Mark Gordon’s order calls on any person entering the state — who’s not here on business — to self-quarantine for two weeks. If it were extended, widespread compliance with the order would mollify worries about a huge influx of nonresident shed antler hunters coming to Jackson Hole and other western Wyoming communities, but the order is not enforceable by law and basically amounts to a recommendation.
Land managers like National Elk Refuge Deputy Manager Cris Dippel say they’re anticipating business-as-usual chaos and hordes combing the landscape come May 1.
“Instead of 800 or 1,000 people, we may get 600 or something like that,” Dippel said. “There may be a few folks who follow that guideline.”
Residents flood business, adopt seniors, howl at the moon to support each other
From "adopting" high school seniors and making hand sanitizer to joining a half-mile line of cars to buy doughnuts from a troubled business, Wyoming's newspapers are full of stories of how state residents are helping one another during the coronavirus epidemic.
Here are a few examples:
Community lines up to support doughnut shop
CHEYENNE – At Dad's Donuts and the Boys Brew, everyone is family. JJ Steelman runs the coffee operation, his brothers, sister and wife bake the goods and run the coffee, and his Aunt Holly has been their front counter server since the shop opened.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}So when Steelman and his father, Fred Boykin, realized they wouldn’t be able to fund their operation much longer with the situation surrounding coronavirus, it was a serious matter.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“Everyone would have lost out if we had to close,” Steelman said Monday. “This was everybody’s livelihood.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}On Thursday, Boykin called Steelman with the news that Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew would not be receiving a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program due to a lack of funding. And Friday night, Steelman turned to Facebook to tell the community about their dire financial situation.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}By midnight Friday, local residents had placed almost 2,000 pre-orders for the next day.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“It overwhelmed my dad to the point where it was the first time I saw him cry in years with happy tears,” Steelman said.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Cars filled with residents waited in line for hours Saturday to buy doughnuts and coffee, and Steelman said they received hefty tips throughout the entire day. One anonymous giver handed over an envelope with their stimulus payment that contained $1,400 to help keep the business afloat.{/span}{/span}
The heart of the city has touched us all," Steelman said. "It means everything." — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Gillette launches 'adopt-a-senior' program to help high schoolers
GILLETTE — Two Gillette mothers have organized an adopt-a-senior program to help the region's high school seniors deal with the uncommon circumstances.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}The seniors are now going to school online after a Gov. Mark Gordon decision that keeps school buildings closed through April 30. Sports have been canceled and proms and graduation ceremonies are in jeopardy until it is known whether that April 30 date will be extended.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Brandi Brockmoller and Beth Raab, who each have senior children attending Thunder Basin High School, organized a Facebook group Sunday titled “Adopt a 2020 Gillette, Wright, Rozet, and Moorcroft High School Senior.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}By Tuesday evening the group had almost 1,400 members.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“We both have a senior, and so our hearts are kind of broken for them that their senior year has kind of been squashed,” Brockmoller said. “We’re hoping to spread the word and get more people to post their kiddos and let somebody adopt them and show them some joy.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}The program works by having parents or the seniors themselves post photos and add a paragraph about the seniors’ stories. Members of the group can comment on the posts saying that they want to “adopt” the senior. If they are the first comment, Brockmoller or Raab can confirm, and that senior will be off the market for adoption.{/span}{/span}
Those adopting will reach out to the person who posted to get an address to send the senior items or drop them off if they are local," Brockmoller wrote in the Facebook group. Suggested items include letters of encouragement, gift cards, mementos, cards or gift baskets. "consider buying local," they said. — Gillette News-Record
Man runs 106 miles to raise money for COVID response
CASPER — Cars zipped along Casper's busy 12th Street, some drivers honking as they passed Justin Kinner striding through each uphill and downhill. He followed wherever his feet took him, his unwavering stride propelling him around town.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}At nearly every turn on Friday afternoon, the beaming sunlight encouraged Casper residents out of their quarantine. Families sat at Yesness Park. Washington Park teemed with the blissful laughter of the town’s first 60-degree day for nearly six months. Mothers jogged behind strollers along the Platte River Trails, and a seemingly endless line of dogs strolled down their neighborhood sidewalks.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“Not that I was expecting it but I was definitely surprised with the amount of people I did see,” Kinner said. “Whether I knew them or not, people tracking me and honking their horn out their windows, it was pretty inspiring to say the least.”{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}The ultra runner was on hour eight of his 24-hour charity run. All week he raised funds to feed first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic. From 7:30 a.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday he received continually donations and tangible shows of support as he traveled through Casper. When he finally returned to the makeshift first-aid tent propped up in his front yard and manned by his parents, Kinner had run 106.04 miles, elevating over 8,300 feet and burning over 11,700 calories as logged by his Strava app.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
And by Tuesday he removed the donation link on his 24-hour First Responders Run, having surpassed his intended goal of $7,500. In total, accounting for $450 worth of additional cash donations, he came closer to raising $8,000. — Casper Star-Tribune
80th birthday parade surprises Powell woman
POWELL — As Barbara Vanderkelen's 80th birthday approached, her family planned to celebrate with a trip to Arizona.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}When the trip had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “we were at a loss,” said Kelly Laughlin, her daughter.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“Then we reached out to our community,” she said. “We were not disappointed!”{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Family and friends came together to celebrate Vanderkelen’s birthday April 9.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Jessica Laughlin, Vanderkelen’s granddaughter, organized a parade featuring more than a dozen cars and a motorcycle, honking their horns with handcrafted signs with birthday wishes. A fireman joined in with his pickup flashing red lights.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“It was so much fun watching Mom wave to all the kids waving back and yelling ‘Happy Birthday Grandma’ to someone most had never met,” Kelly Laughlin said.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Vanderkelen has an apartment at Rocky Mountain Manor, though “she’s been staying with us while waiting out the virus,” Laughlin said. “We’re able to keep her safe and be there for her when she gets worried or lonely.”{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Vanderkelen’s fellow manor residents were still able to be involved in the birthday celebration, however. Dusti Nalley at Blair’s Super Market created a “frog” cake that was delivered to Rocky Mountain Manor to share with residents and staff.{/span}{/span} {span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Then, manor manager Cindy Ibarra asked all the residents on Vanderkelen’s side of the building to come outside and sing “Happy Birthday” when Vanderkelen and Laughlin drove by.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
It was awesome to see everyone singing and waving," Laughlin said. — Powell Tribune
'Front Porch Project' gets pictures of quarantine lifestyle
DOUGLAS — Douglas photographer Anna Gusse, of Anna K. Creative Photography, said she felt an immediate need to do something positive during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“The Front Porch Project was started by photographers who saw a need for something positive in these times of uncertainty. When I saw a fellow photographer from South Dakota doing them, I immediately knew this town would love to participate. I had to spread some joy!” Gusse said.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Families were excited to book sessions with her – which, by the way are free – to document this time of home isolation. Gusse suggested clients choose a person, animal shelter or food drive to donate to – a way to pass the kindness on to others.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“I didn’t want anything for doing this. Being a part of it has helped me stay connected with the amazing families in the community who I enjoy seeing during my sessions. I was missing them terribly during this time. It’s made me feel like I did something good during a time of so much uncertainty,” she said.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Gusse’s been taking pictures in Douglas for seven years. Her interest in photography started in high school when she took a photography class, then she went on to college and received a bachelors of science with a minor in arts.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
I always have my camera by my side, doing a few friends' engagements, family photos and a couple weddings for free before even giving myself a title or business – it was just for fun! After having my son I needed to give myself an outlet and again started taking photos, which lead to my little photography business that this wonderful community has supported so amazingly. I am so blessed," she said. — Douglas Budget
Company makes hand sanitizer for communities
EVANSTON — The latest relief effort of the local coronavirus response team was made possible by a generous donation from BPI Labs and its employees. On Tuesday, April 14, 11,000 four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer were distributed in Evanston and the Bridger Valley to 35 agencies, including first responders, medical facilities and personnel, health organizations, school districts, senior centers, Evanston Housing Authority, essential businesses and services, the Lord's Storehouse, post offices and pharmacies.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“Sue Norman made this happen,” BPI Labs CEO Ken Shirley told the Herald. “She spent hours calling all of these agencies and arranging for the transfer and distribution of the sanitizer. Also, the employees at BPI donated their time to produce this product — they deserve the credit and thanks.”{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
Distribution took place in a safe manner at the Western Wyoming Beverage facility in Evanston. Managers Drew McDonald and Michael Searle offered to store the flammable sanitizer in their building, and on the distribution date, they opened both garage doors creating a drive-thru for agencies to pick up their boxes of sanitizer. As the agencies arrived in vehicles, three volunteers from Evanston's Public Works Department — Jason Hergert, Herman Roybal and Wesley Selby — loaded boxes into the vehicles. All three workers wore masks and gloves, and drivers remained in their cars. — Uinta County Herald
Anonymous donation makes produce giveaway possible
SUNDANCE — Finding it difficult to source fresh fruit and vegetables? Whether you are struggling financially or looking to boost your nutrient intake, Amy Goodson at Cowgirl Pizza is here to help.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Thanks to an anonymous donation of $2000, Goodson is making use of her connections to offer free bags of produce to anyone who might need them. She will also be using some of the donated money to provide produce to the Food Pantry, she says, and fruit to the Blessings in a Backpack group.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Meanwhile, she adds, “We’re going to have bags of produce available for pickup at Cowgirl Pizza at any time. You can just call and we’ll bring it out to your vehicle and send you on your way, so we can start getting some fresh food to people.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}The person who donated the money to make this happen contacted Goodson out of the blue. “She asked if I had any idea how to help people,” she says.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Goodson told her that people were ordering food for other people to be helpful or as a gesture of love, or to say thank you to frontline workers.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“I said that’s all we can really do without much of a traffic pattern going,” she says. In response, the caller said she was going to bring a check for $2000 and told her, “I want you to figure the best way to reach as many people as you can”.{/span}{/span}
From lemons, limes and apples to potatoes, onions and stay-ripe bananas, Goodson says she has access to plenty of options. — Sundance Times
Cowboy State Volunteers fly supplies around state
GILLETTE — Test kits for COVID-19 were delivered to Gillette this week by pilots from the Cowboy State Volunteers, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security reports.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Gillette was one of 10 cities across the state to receive Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 equipment, which have 12 testing kits each.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Heather Tottingham of the Wyoming Department of Health accompanied volunteer pilot Mike Gray on his flight from Cheyenne to Casper, then on to Gillette and Newcastle.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“I’m very grateful to the Cowboy State Volunteers. With their help, we were able to make deliveries to 10 Wyoming communities in one day,” Tottingham said. “They generously donated their time and fuel cost to help Unified Command with this important task.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“It gave me the unique opportunity to personally make sure these machines made it to their destinations safely.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}In their regular public updates on Wyoming’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have repeatedly commented on an ongoing shortage of testing supplies.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}It’s a problem that’s squeezing health agencies across the nation, including Wyoming. Along with a shortage of the kits, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory also has a shortage of supplies to conduct the COVID-19 tests.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Testing supplies were also flown to Lander, Pinedale, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Thermopolis and Cody. The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security has made deliveries across the state in one day before, but the pilots allowed the agency do it more quickly and efficiently, said spokesperson Kelly Ruiz.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}All the aircraft were provided by Wyoming pilots.{/span}{/span}
We fly our own airplanes and no one gets paid except for fuel and oil used on a flight," said Cowboy State Volunteers President Ken Johnston. — Gillette News Record
Casper musician, family, play for 24 hours to raise money
CASPER — Casper music staple Chad Lore and his sons raised more than $2,000 for charities by entertaining from their home for 24 hours with their online Music Marathon 2020.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}People tuned into on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel (which will link from his Facebook) between Saturday morning and Sunday morning to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.{/span}{/span}{span class=”gmail-apple-converted-space”}{span} {/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Viewers could donate if they wished in the virtual tip jar for the Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper Children’s Theater, which have had to cancel fundraisers and major ticketed performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.{/span}{/span}
The Music Marathon 2020 is the kind of thing that happens when you listen to your teenagers, Lore said. He started an annual Good Friday Music Marathon to raise funds for local causes. He and guest musicians would perform in the 12-hour shows, but the event wasn't possible this year. So Lore and his sons, 15-year-old Luke and 12-year-old Sam, decided to offer a virtual version by themselves. The boys decided that only 12 hours would be "lame," Lore explained. So it had to be 24 hours. — Casper Star-Tribune
Drivers raise $15,000 for hospital with 'cruise'
ROCK SPRINGS — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars cruised The Drag in Rock Springs and Green River on Friday night, raising $15,386 for the Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“What a fabulous evening,” said Charlie Van Over, Memorial Hospital Foundation President. “It was so great to see the smiles and laughter during this time of uncertainty. It was just a magical evening.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“Sweetwater County always comes through in a time of need, and they sure did last night. I was overwhelmed with the support and generosity of the community. I sincerely want to thank all of the members of the Sweetwater County community for their generosity and support of the hospital. I must say, at times it was hard to keep tears out of my eyes. Thank you, Sweetwater County, you are all heroes.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}WyoRadio, The Radio Network and Kelly’s Convenience Centers teamed up to host “Cruising the Drag against COVID-19” in Rock Springs and Green River. Bruce and Carla Pivic of WyoRadio, Al and Faith Harris of The Radio Network, and Island and Teresa Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers each pledged to match donations up to $1,000. Sean Valentine and Western Wyoming Beverages donated 1,000 sodas and Sinclair Oil Corp. donated swag.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Bruce Pivic said he didn’t expect such a huge turnout.{/span}{/span}
Wow, what a night," he said. "As I drove down The Drag, the number of smiles, people waving, honking horns and just having fun was remarkable." — Rocket Miner
Powell residents join 'howling' movement
POWELL — As haunting sounds of high-pitched yips and howls echoed through the residential neighborhoods of Powell, Becky Coombs waved at her neighbors across Division Street. She's only known the Kreskys for about a week — shortly after she first stepped out of her house and started howling on a nightly basis.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“They just started howling and I was like, someone else is doing it!” Coombs said.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}As the COVID-19 lockdown continues, more people are joining in every night — not just in Powell and Cody, but across the nation. A national Facebook group, “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm” now has about 550,000 members and growing.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}The howling starts at 8 p.m. each night and lasts four minutes, Coombs said.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}It began locally with just a few lone souls — feeling awkward at times — but refusing to stop. Now replies fill the air and those persistent few have a citywide pack behind them gaining momentum as a way to honor local health care, first responders and essential workers.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“They’re keeping us all well fed, healthy and safe. And so you go out and you blow off a little steam,” Pam Kresky explained.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Pam said she joined in after hearing others howl.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“It’s crazy, silly fun,” she said. “We have a neighbor down the street that’s in her 80s and she comes out every night now.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Dennis Kresky is known as quite the howler, making Pam giggle as he lets out his happy howls.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Alexis Lundin has been working to coordinate Powell howlers and has a large pack out on her lawn each night joining in. Her “Howl for Powell (& Cody) 8pm nightly” Facebook group now has more than 200 members, often sharing videos and encouraging fellow members.{/span}{/span}
Cheyenne church gives $20K to community
CHEYENNE – Element Church gave back to the community for its Easter Sunday service, as well as help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}On Sunday, the church gave out $20,000 by giving $100 bills to people to then pay it forward to those in need. The church has been holding online services to avoid large gatherings amid the pandemic, and after Easter service, Pastor Jeff Maness challenged anyone who was watching to get in their car and come to the church parking lot.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}While people lined up in their cars, staff members distributed $100 bills to the first 200 cars in line, and 378 cars showed up. Within the first 20 minutes, after Maness issued the challenge, the money was gone.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}“The first 200 cars got $100 to go out and then serve someone in need, or someone in their life that they knew could use it,” Maness said. “We even said go buy lunch for your family on your own dime, and leave the hundred dollars for the workers. Or go to the grocery store, buy a bottle of soda, and leave the hundred bucks for the clerk – just trying to spread generosity on Easter Sunday.”{/span}{/span}
{span class=”gmail-s1”}{span}Maness said people were blown away by the generosity, and the church created a website, elementgivesback.life, to help share the stories of what they did to give back.{/span}{/span}
G. McGuire said they were able to tip their pizza delivery driver from Papa Johns $100 and said it was a wonderful experience. A&T Johnson said they gave their $100 to EMTs from American Medical Response because they wanted to give it to someone who is sacrificing their health and safety for the community. — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
