Online sales are popular in Laramie. That’s what the most recent Albany County sales and use tax collection totals told Laramie city staff.
“We’re seeing a real change in collection stemming from that,” said city manager Janine Jordan during last week’s budget work session for the 2021 fiscal year.
A law approved by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 expanded the taxability of online sales, explained city staff to the city council. Jordan reported that since the law went into effect in July 2019 and up until the March 2020 collections to date, there has been a 159% increase in sales tax collections.
“I think it probably ensures us of what we all suspected and actually I think what we contemplated and talked about it in past years here in these chambers,” Jordan said. “That we know this is a community where we know we have a lot of online shopping occurring.”
It’s estimated that at the state level, the financial impact will be around $7 million.
“However, decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic will offset gains in the short term,” Jordan wrote in the budget report.
Other notable major sector collections changes included a 10% decrease in construction, a 16% decrease in wholesale trade, and a 27% increase in manufacturing.
Jordan also highlighted the “sustainability development exercise” that city staff implemented in FY16-17 to ensure the general fund’s “ongoing, reliable revenue sources to pay for its normal operating expenditures, including personnel, contractual services, and material and supply costs.”
As explained in the city’s FY21 recommended budget, the general fund is financed through collections of taxes and other non-exchange revenues over which the city has little direct control. Specifically, over 75% of general fund revenue comes from intergovernmental sources “governed by formulas and/or limits enacted by Wyoming statute.” This, in addition to “historically low tax collections in Albany County, combine to form a limited revenue base for General Fund operations.”
General fund revenue is also derived from 19% in fines, fees, and franchise taxes; 4% are miscellaneous revenues; and 2% from grants.
“We started working in the FY17-18 to close a gap between revenue and expenditures that had developed over time,” Jordan said. “We did this very purposefully.”
As the state of Wyoming prepared to reduce the intergovernmental revenue to cities and towns by over 40%, Laramie city staff found an even greater reason to take action.
“We started building up the reserves and making sure that we were bringing up our operation revenue in line with our expenditures,” she said. “So we did sustainability adjustments and now you’ll see that our revenue is in fact exceeding our expenditures at this point in time when it comes to just basic operating revenue.”
Those actions made a number of years ago certainly put the city in a better position going into FY20, she added, noting that they were able to maintain that in the 2019 fiscal year as well. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic will have an economic impact on the city’s reserves but the city plans “to be ready to respond in a pretty nimble way to reductions in revenue,” Jordan explained. As discussed in previous budget work sessions, the city anticipates at least a 25% minimum decrease in revenues and the same for subsequent quarters.
“We are in fairly well positions, certainly better positioned going into the current biennium and the current COVID-19 situation than we would have been otherwise, had we not really focused on making sure we had sustainable operations a number of years ago,” Jordan reiterated.
