When we taught a course on trends in American foreign policy after the Cold War together at UW six years ago, we explored global patterns of interdependence (and dependence). We spent a lot of time discussing America’s place in the world and especially our relationship with China. The article we wrote about this afterwards concluded that our longstanding policy of working cooperatively where we could and dealing with the recurring frictions had reached a tipping point. Competition was inevitable, but we weren’t destined for conflict if both sides were smart about managing it.
We’ve not been smart. The tipping point we wrote about then has now come to pass. U.S.-China relations have tilted into a classic security dilemma scenario of mutual mistrust that can lead to a dangerous downward spiral. Many mistakenly say we are engaged in another Cold War. That analogy is too simplistic. As the second largest economy in the world, soon to surpass the U.S., China is linked into the world economy in ways the Soviet Union never was, and our economic vitality is closely linked with theirs. Our military rivalry and ideological competition, though growing more intense, are far from as heated as in the darkest days of the Cold War. Still, each side increasingly sees the other as an adversary. The tit-for-tat closures of the Chinese consulate in Houston and then the U.S. consulate in Chengdu are just the latest sign of the breakdown.
There are real problems to manage. China has asserted itself as a rising world power in ways that challenge us and our friends and allies. It has declared that the international waters of the South China Sea belong to China and turned reefs and sandbars into military outposts. It has killed Indian soldiers in a border skirmish in the Himalayas, broken its promises on maintaining Hong Kong’s autonomy, and imposed boycotts and embargos against countries that take positions China sees as unfriendly. And against the United States, it has waged a campaign of espionage to steal critical technologies.
China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy” has prompted many countries to push back. Unfortunately, the Trump Administration, while heating up the rhetoric, has bungled its response. Over the last three years it has isolated us from our allies and weakened our position in the world. Instead of making America great again, it is helping make China great again.
Instead of leading in international institutions (which we helped build at the end of WWII to promote our interests), we are pulling out of them, including the World Health Organization in the midst of a global pandemic, and ceding the field to China in others. Instead of working with our friends and allies in China’s backyard, we have demanded sharp increases in what Japan and Korea pay for stationing our troops on their soil; pulled out of the Trans Pacific Partnership that would have bolstered our geostrategic position vis-a-vis China as well as yielded valuable trade benefits; and sent relatively low-level officials to meetings with leaders in the region or skipped them entirely. Instead of insisting on real protections for U.S. technology and real access for U.S. goods and services, we let China buy us off with promises in an agreement that reinforces its state trading companies. We are isolating ourselves from the very allies who can be most helpful as we try to effectively manage this complicated relationship.
The disconnects in our dealings with each other increase the odds of conflict and narrow opportunities to cooperate where we can on climate change, global health challenges, and other issues where we share critical interests. And it damages our national economy and the interests of the people of Wyoming.
Like midwestern farmers whose livelihoods are linked to selling their products to China, our ranchers are caught in the crossfire of U.S.-China trade wars. Wyoming soda ash producers can’t sell to Vietnam because the United States isn’t a member of the Trans Pacific Partnership and U.S. exports are therefore subject to tariffs. As hostility increases, we’ll have fewer tourists filling hotels and restaurants in Cody and Jackson. Across the country, as well as at the University of Wyoming, we will have fewer Chinese students who enrich our cultural exchange and pay tuition and graduate students and scholars who teach our Wyoming students and contribute in important areas of common research such as clean coal technology. Fewer students translate into a loss of millions of dollars that they contribute to our state’s economy.
We need to do better and be smarter. We need strategic coherence in our policies. We need to move beyond slogans to manage this relationship while avoiding demonizing China or making it out to be a bigger threat than it is. We need to tune down our rhetoric and find ways to talk seriously with each other so that the security dilemma we face doesn’t become a self-fulfilling prophecy. But perhaps the most pressing need is to address the task we face at home. America will not be able to manage its relations with China effectively, much less promote the wellbeing of its citizens, until we repair our frayed system of governance and again remember we are a stronger country when we work together.
Dr. Jean Garrison is professor of political science and international studies and founding director of the Center for Global Studies at UW.
Ambassador Marc Wall, senior consultant with The Stevenson Group, spent more than 30 years in the foreign service in the U.S. State Department much of it posted in East Asia and in 2013-14 served as the senior visiting scholar in global studies at UW.
