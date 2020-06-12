Andrew Kruger (from left) tightly holds the rope as Tanner West, JC Forgey (with Finley Forgey on his back) and Dustin Clayburn wrestle a calf to the ground as they prepare to vaccinate and brand one of Alvie and Billie Ann Manning’s calves at their branding at their Converse County ranch. Ranchers around the state are finding that selling beef directly to consumers and bypassing the major meat packing companies has become a booming business.