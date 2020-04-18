The following is taken from an April 10 interview with Babbitt, conducted by Boomerang reporter Dan Bendtsen. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Laramie Boomerang: How has the propensity to prosecute sexual assault cases changed since you’ve been with SAFE?
Faryn Babbitt: I think a lot of times, even 10 years ago, people wanted to see sexual assault cases where a victim was running down the Greenbelt and some maniac in a mask jumped out of the bushes by the river and attacked her and raped her at knifepoint. Although those kinds of rapes happen, those are not the norm. And that's not what we typically see. And so if it involves alcohol, if it involves an acquaintance, if it was somebody that the victim maybe had gone on a date with … those cases were just thrown out. And so you had all of these women who were reporting that they had been sexually assaulted and they felt like they weren't believed by prosecutors and by law enforcement.
LB: What’s changed?
Babbitt: After Peggy came into office after I became director of SAFE, we really started working hard together as a team to kind of check our egos at the door and get over a lot of the past frustrations that we had had with each other … to come to the table and make some really strong policies and protocols. Because we know that we can't be successful in prosecuting these cases, if every single one of us are not at the table, right? If advocates aren't at the table to support victims, victims are much less likely to cooperate with an investigation because it's horrible. And, you know, it's lengthy and it's very personal, and they feel very ashamed and terrified. And so if they don't have an advocate to help navigate that, whether it's a community advocate like SAFE project, then there are a lot of times they get lost in the system. If you don't have good officers who are doing good, thorough investigations, then, what's a prosecutor supposed to do? It takes all of us to be successful. And that just wasn't happening back and it wasn't happening in 2010.
LB: Is Albany County where it needs to be in regard to sexual assault? And if not, what do we need to do to be where we need to be?
Babbitt: I think the biggest hurdle in being successful is culture. The culture of the law enforcement agency that you're working with the culture of the prosecutor's office. Even advocacy programs can have toxic cultures. You know, there's a lot of advocacy programs that not necessarily are toxic towards victims, but are not friendly to law enforcement or prosecution. I think we are where we need to be. I don't have any doubt that (prosecutor Becky Farley), Peggy Trent and the chiefs take these crimes seriously, and are really trying to show leadership at the highest level to have that trickle down into their organizations. I don't think that the country is where it needs to be. You know, I don't think that juries are where they need to be. You can have a really solid case and have expert witnesses, but your verdict is in the hands of 12 people who, likely, some of them have very negative attitudes towards women who claim that they've been sexually assaulted. These women still aren't believed and they are blamed. And, you know, I think sexual assault cases are probably the hardest to prosecute, because they're very gray.
LB: Is the culture of the Sheriff's Office where it needs to be?
Babbitt: What I would say is I think that (Detective William Meier) worked really hard on this case. And Bill is on our Sexual Assault Response Team. I like Bill, and I think he felt really passionately about this case, and he and I had talked about it. And I think that Bill worked as hard as he could to get justice for this victim, for sure. It must have been about a year ago when he first talked to me about this case. It may be longer than that now. And he really believed her and at that time he said ‘I feel like it would be really good for an advocate to be there. Because, it's obviously a really tough case. It's really traumatic for her and I think it would be good for someone to be there to support her.’ And so I was happy that Bill saw that need and that he worked as hard as he did for sure.
LB: What are some of the common ways victims respond to this kind of trauma?
Babbitt: I think that what we see a lot with sexual assault survivors is similar to what we would see with someone who has PTSD. I’ve definitely had clients and survivors who have self-harmed and who have been suicidal, who have had been anorexic or nightmares. Some are hyper vigilant. They carry tasers with them, they carry knives or pepper spray. I had a client one time who accidentally pepper-sprayed a squirrel because it made a noise behind her. I think sometimes we do see that they cope with alcohol or drugs. I especially see that especially in victims who have a long history of trauma — women who grew up being sexually abused as children who grow up to then be in violent relationships. It's very common to see substance abuse be really pervasive in their lives. And anytime someone is suffering from severe depression, anxiety disorders, you're going to see them try to cope with those things sometimes in ways that are not healthy and are not safe. That's why I say it's so important to find a good mental health professional who can work through that with them. Because obviously, there are really healthy ways of coping: Journaling, talk therapy, group therapy. I’ve seen a lot of survivors really benefit from support groups with other survivors. There's very much a sisterhood there with other women who have gone through it. Some women need to take some medication.”
LB: What are some resources that women in Laramie can seek out?
Babbitt: We’ve got the trauma treatment clinic on campus run by Matt Gray. They work really hard and they do telehealth events for victims who aren't in Albany County. They work with with survivors who, who have a lot of pretty severe trauma and I think it would be very difficult for someone who's been a victim of sexual violence to heal from that without the support of a mental health professional. I've seen victims do amazing things, but almost always with the help of a therapist. That's usually the first thing that I try to get them. Some victims go to work with state coalitions to lobby for laws, which is what Erin Valenti. She was a victim that we have worked with at SAFE. Several years ago, she lobbied with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault over in Cheyenne to enact a sexual assault protection order law for Wyoming. Up until that point, there were no there was no way for a sexual assault victim to file a protection order against her perpetrator unless that person was actively stalking her, or was her ex dating partner. So if it was a situation where it was an acquaintance who raped her, there was no way that she could file a protection order against him. They worked and worked and worked and worked and every year it would die. The bill would die every year. And then when Erin went up there and said ‘I was raped. This is what happened to me. This is why I need a protection order,’ they listened, and they voted in favor of that bill. And I completely believe that it was because of Erin.
