The following is taken from a Nov. 25 interview with Trent and Farley, conducted by Boomerang reporter Dan Bendtsen. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Laramie Boomerang: How do you handle sexual assault differently than your predecessors?
Trent: We started doing case reviews in about 2016. We went back to all cases since I took office.
Farley: We have a way to keep track of all the cases that we’ve reviewed.
Trent: If the police do not refer the case to us, (Victim Witness Services) goes through all the reports of LPD and the Sheriff’s Office and we pull them. They know that we do that. Even though they may have closed them, we look at them and reach out. We ask if the officer wants to be present and they usually do. They usually want to be present when we tell them, one way or another, what we’re going to do.
Farley: We don’t have direct access to UW’s report, but they always reach out on every single case. They’re meticulous. They’re really good about getting every one of theirs reviewed.
LB: If a victim has a rape kit conducted, but doesn’t want to press charges, what happens?
Trent: If the victim does not want to prosecute, we still will reach out to them just to say ‘we’re glad you came forward because we may need you in the future if this person reoffends.’ We have had that happen a few times already.”
LB: Why is it useful to still keep those rape kits?
Trent: Because we might later get a hit for someone who had already sexually assaulted someone else. Then we could go back and ask the victim if they’re willing to come forward now. We’ve had it happen in the past, and we’ve reached out to ask them to assist us, and generally, people are very amenable to help when they know that someone else has been offended by that same person. That’s why it’s important that people come forward so we have that available in the event that a person re-offends. Sometimes victims will read about an offender in the newspaper and they’ll come forward.
Farley: That happens quite a bit.
Trent: That’s what’s so remarkable to me, is the support that women give other women. They feel a guilt that they didn’t come forward to report it, and they want to stand behind to support that person now. They didn’t want to come forward and report for themselves, but when it happens to someone else, they want to come forward.
LB: What happens if a victim wants to press charges, but you don’t think there’s enough evidence?
Trent: I think it’s important how we treat those victims who come forward, to let them know that we may not have enough evidence now, but we may in the future. Usually, we'll walk through the strengths and weaknesses of the case with the victim — depending on the victim and how much they want to engage. We are very open and honest with them about having those conversations, and our hope is that the victim understands that we’re here for them. I may review a case and say ‘let’s take it on.’ Another prosecutor may look at it and say ‘no.’ These are very costly too, when you have to fly in experts and witnesses in. The public defender’s office recently is not stipulating any background information, so we’re having to incur costs to bring witnesses in. Fortunately, we have a great group of commissioners who support us and what we’re doing.
Farley: We will lose.
Trent: We get criticism from people if we try a case and lose, but it’s better to have tried it than not.
Farley: That’s what our system is, right? If we can’t prove it beyond a reasonable doubt and convince 12 people, then that’s the right answer.
