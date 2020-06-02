Well over 100 people turned out for a Black Lives Matter protest at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Demonstrators gathered at the 1st Street Plaza, marched east on Grand Ave. to 15th Street and then back to the plaza. The event is set to repeat every night this week.
Smaller groups of protesters held demonstration on the same issue over the weekend.
Billy Harris, one of the event’s organizers, said the march was planned Tuesday morning.
“It will be a week-long thing, so we can iron out the details, but I’m really pleased with the turnout and I think our message was definitely heard,” he said. “I think it’s important that our community knows that we have a voice here, we have a loud voice here and we support justice for George Floyd, justice for Brianna Taylor, an end to police brutality, an end to systematic racism.”
Harris urged participants of future demonstrations this week to remain peaceful, practice social distancing as much as possible and to wear a mask if they can — the group has a few extras to share, too.
Most of the crowd wore masks and the event was peaceful, though following the event, organizers reminded everyone to stay out of traffic.
A few trucks blasted diesel smoke at the protestors. More vehicles honked and cheered or chanted along.
The chants were the same as those echoed across the nation. “Say his name. George Floyd. Say her name. Brianna Taylor.”
Protestors and organizers spoke often about their goal to protest peacefully.
Marcus Cruz, one of the demonstrators, said he believes the event went well, and wants fellow protestors to continue to use good judgement so that their point does not become clouded.
“I just want to see change in this country and I’m tired of the injustice pressed upon colored people,” he said. “We’re out here trying to spread a message. ... We just need to be respectful of how we portray that message.”
