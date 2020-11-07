As we turn the corner from fall into winter, we humans have various responses. Some of us high-tail it south, avoiding the cold and snow all together. Others hunker down and wait it out until the days get longer and temperatures turn mild. Then there are those who don warmer clothing, and enjoy the cold via outdoor activities.
Likewise, wildlife responds differently. Preparing for upcoming deep snow, cold temperatures and short days takes various forms for different species.
Some just leave. Migratory birds from horned larks to ferruginous hawks left weeks, if not months, ago. They are the original snowbirds. Last week, when snow blanketed the prairie and overnight temperatures plunged into sub-zero territory, geese were on the move. Streams of them, in their traditional V-formations, headed south in a hurry, honking their farewells as they flew over Laramie.
Elk and deer migrate shorter distances but they get out of the high country and head for the prairies, especially areas where hillsides blow free of snow and they can still get dinner without too much pawing through the snow.
Other animals hunker down in cozy dens, sleeping through the winter. True hibernators sleep so deeply they are almost impossible to wake up. Some squirrels, mice and bats are true hibernators. Their heart and breathing rates drop tremendously, as does their body temperature.
Not that many animals actually go into hibernation, though. Bears are in this category; they are not true hibernators but go into torpor, a sort of light hibernation. They take long naps rather than a slumber so deep they won’t awaken. Raccoons, badgers and skunks also take long naps as opposed to going into true hibernation.
Still, their metabolic slowdown is impressive. In torpor, a bear’s heart beats just 8 to 12 times a minute, about a third of normal, and they breathe just one to two times a minute.
Some animals stay active all winter but rarely appear in the open. They live in what is called the subnivian space. If we could see through the blanket of white, we’d discover a thriving world below. A cross-sectional slice through the snow reveals tunnels and nesting chambers embedded in the snow. As the snowpack builds, the layer next to the ground melts due to the heat coming from the ground. This is the subnivian space and it can measure a few centimeters to several inches above the ground. The subnivian space remains between 20 to 30 degrees the entire winter. While not exactly balmy, when temperatures in the open barely crack into the teens, it is quite toasty.
Another mode of adapting to winter is to change color and blend in with the snow. Snowshoe hares and long-tailed weasels are two Wyoming species that transition from brown to white as winter arrives.
Many mammals have various fur adaptations to provide extra insulation – they don their own version of warmer clothing. Some molt their fur in late spring to early summer. The new fur coming in has guard hairs that are longer and protect the underfur that is short, thick, and wavy. The underfur traps air, and some mammals even have a gland next to each hair canal that secretes oil to waterproof the fur. They also can physically fluff up their fur to trap more air when they are cold.
Moose fur is especially well-adapted to the cold. They have hollow hairs and a dense, soft undercoat. Air is trapped inside the outer hairs and also within the soft fur. This air insulation allows the moose to stay warm and cozy in temperatures that make us humans shiver.
Also, moose have big hoofed feet. This large surface area – where tracks can be six to 10 inches long – help keep the moose from sinking into the snow and they are great for pawing through the snow to reveal food beneath the snowy blanket.
In a wonderful book on the topic, Bernd Heinrich in “Winter World,” offers other adaptation tidbits:
• Some birds roost with their heads tucked into their back feathers to conserve heat.
• Deer, elk, and bison sometimes follow each other through deep snow to save energy.
• Chickadees, one of the few songbirds that hang around for a Wyoming winter, roost and huddle together on long winter nights to stay warm.
• Snowshoe hares have large feet to spread their weight over the snow; martens and lynx grow additional fur between their toes to give them effectively larger feet.
• Moose have special joints that allow them to swing their legs over snow rather than push through snow as elk do.
• Some frogs, such as the chorus frog common around Laramie, form anti-freeze chemicals in their blood to prevent the cells from freezing, even when the spaces between the cells are frozen.
