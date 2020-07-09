Despite slight postponements due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned Pole Mountain Trail Project is moving forward in 2020.
The plan consists of basic trail maintenance, a minor reroute of the Aspen Trail and a 1.5 mile reroute of the widely popular Haunted Forest Trail. The Pole Mountain Area is a part of the greater Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. The plan has been ongoing since 2016 and is part of a bigger community driven effort to connect the city of Laramie with close to home recreation trails.
“It’s such an important recreation area, especially for Laramie but it’s the closest National Forest to Cheyenne as well,” said Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways. Wyoming Pathways is partnered with the Laramie Ranger District to spearhead the maintenance.
“The trails are loved by the people that live there and visit there,” Young said.
Because of the popularity, the area has succumbed to lots of wear and tear over the years. Young explained the need for the reroutes as well as general trail maintenance.
“They were built to an older standard and are not really sustainable — in some cases you can maintain the trail and improve it and in other cases it’s gonna take some reroutes to actually improve the trails,” Young said.
The Pole Mountain area contains 30 miles of system trails and Young told the Boomerang that about half of them require some type of maintenance.
“It’s a pretty significant backlog of maintenance that’s needed up there,” Young said.
The Forest Service is also trying to produce an updated Pole Mountain Trail Management Plan to address the non-system trails. These are trails that are not officially a part of the Forest Service database.
“We’re very excited, and encourage the Forest Service to get that completed — that makes it easier to maintain,” Young said. He also said that they were exploring adding new trails to the area to add to the close to home trail system around Laramie.
“The Forest Service would like to provide that so you could literally ride safely and enjoyably up Pilot Hill to connect to Pole Mountain,” Young said.
In addition to a boost in recreation opportunities, close to home trail systems also subsidize the local economies surrounding them.
The 2018 Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian System Report points to trail systems as substantial economic generators. According to the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s tourists provide $5.6 billion dollars in revenue every year as they travel throughout the state.
“With visitors that might drive right through on I-80, they might stop in Laramie and do some shopping, they hear about the trails — they have such a great time they decide they’re going to stay another day,” Young said. “The trails are free to use, but the economic benefits are usually seen in the communities.”
Another benefit of a close to home trail system can be found in the livability and quality of life of communities surrounding them.
In particular, businesses are more drawn to towns and cities with a close to home trail system.
“That’s the type of transformative change in amenities that have typically driven businesses choosing to locate in one community over another one,” Young said.
Additionally, benefits of a close to home trail system extend into the overall health of a community through physical, mental and environmental benefits.
“The Wyoming Department of Health really recognizes that active lifestyles help prevent chronic disease,” Young explained. “It gives people that important close to home option to get outdoors, be in nature, get some exercise and go home refreshed or back to work, whatever you're doing.”
The project is also geared toward land conservation in the sense that many of the trails require maintenance or rerouting because they’re impeding on streambeds and impacting soils and vegetation.
“You can tend to reduce impacts of recreational trails by the way the trails are located, the thoughtfulness you put into crossing water features, recognizing wildlife habitat — that’s always a part of trail planning,” Young said.
Young emphasized the importance of building a conservation ethic through service work, volunteering and community use of the trail system.
“We have both Wyoming Pathways and then some terrific community partners that are all working together for Pole Mountain trail systems,” Young said.
