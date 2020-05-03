The amount of available housing in Laramie could soon be on the rise, following the monthly planning commission meeting on Monday.
The city planning commission is recommending that the Laramie City Council approve the Grand View Heights sixth filing final plat, which would consist of 71 residential lots for single family and twin home development and the replating of two existing lots and open space on a 13.9 acre tract of land north of Bill Nye Avenue and east of Glacier Street.
The original Grand View Heights planned unit development (PUD) and its preliminary plat were approved by the city of Laramie in February 2006. Since that time, the city council has approved six additional final plat filings to the PUD. The six filings have built out areas located in the area by Vista Drive and north of Bill Nye Avenue. This area has been developed with a mixture of 272 single-family attached and detached units.
With all PUDs, open space and associated improvements are required. More than 13.6 acres of open space and physical improvements such as trails, trees, irrigation and pathways have been provided by the developer, Country Club LLC. The company has also contributed $277,400 toward development of the open space.
In the staff report provided at the commission meeting, it said that following the fourth final plat filing, County Club LLC submitted a revised PUD and preliminary plat that included more land owned by the company, reconfigured undeveloped lots west of Glacier Street and included a commercial component, adding storage units near the corner of Vista Drive and Bill Nye Avenue. This was approved in 2013.
With the sixth filing that was discussed at Monday’s meeting, it will add not only more residential lots, but also will replat two lots that were a part of the fifth filing and three open space tracts of land. The total space will amount to 13.9 acres and will remove a small cul-de-sac and modify it into an alleyway. Photo examples of what the homes will look like were also provided in the staff report.
The planning commission has been receiving public comment about the sixth filing, some of which wasn’t positive. The causes for concern included the increase of density and small single-family home lots, parking and water and sewer capacity and fire flow, just to name a few. The public comments are available for view on the City of Laramie’s website.
During the meeting, developer John Edwards gave a presentation on the new filing, saying that he made this new one because he wanted to establish more housing in Laramie.
The cottages are intended to be for seniors, empty nesters and small families looking to buy their first home.
He also addressed some of the public comments, saying he respected every one that was voiced and that he responded to as many comments as possible. His presentation included answers to some of the questions posed to the planning commission about the proposal.
“These cottages (that will be located in the proposed area) fill a needed gap, hitting that point between a large single-family home and a twin home,” Edwards explained. “These homes are exciting, because they’re more attainable for a larger percentage of the population, while at the same time, maintaining a high quality.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at {a style=”text-decoration-line: none;” href=”mailto:elfylucille@gmail.com” target=”_blank”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”}elfylucille@gmail.com{/a}. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.