The Pilot Hill Project Committee is pleased to announce that several important milestones have been met to support opening the Pilot Hill property for public access this fall.
For the past three years, the primary challenge for the Pilot Hill Project has been to secure the nearly 5500 acres of private land and nearly 1600 acres of public land within the Pilot Hill area. This seemingly insurmountable task was embraced by thousands of local supporters who applauded the Albany County Commissioner’s brave decision to secure the purchase agreement with Warren Livestock Company, and then roll up their sleeves and figure out how to get the job done.
After countless hours of dedicated work, the WY State Board of Land Commissioners approved the Pilot Hill land exchange on July 16, 2020 securing 4,239 acres of private land included in the Pilot Hill area. The final step in the process — closing on the land exchange deal — is now being scheduled with the Office of State Lands and the private landowners and should completed in the coming weeks.
The WY State Lands Special Use Lease with Albany County has also been approved along with a management agreement with Pilot Hill Inc. nonprofit. These documents ensure a smooth transition for managing Pilot Hill based on the community guided Pilot Hill Land Use Plan.
The Plan outlines a vision for the general use and management of the property, trail corridors, and current and potential future points of access. It reflects the collective input from hundreds of individuals that weighed in through multiple public meetings and comment periods over the past two years. The Land Use Plan is intended to establish a flexible framework and will be an evolving document.
The non-profit Pilot Hill, Inc. will be governed by a volunteer board comprised of up to 12 members from across the community. The Board initially includes five members of the Pilot Hill Project Oversight Committee, as formed by the Albany County Commissioners, and additional participation will be sought from recreation and conservation groups, and will include representation from Albany County, the University of Wyoming, the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
An invitation to apply to serve as a member of the Pilot Hill Board of Directors has been broadcast through our public media sites, email blast and through ads the Boomerang. We encourage interested individuals to consider this opportunity to serve our community. The application form, due by August 31, 2020 can be found on the website along with the Pilot Hill, Inc. Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws.
There are also several key agreements still in the works. A Lease management agreement for the 1700 acres of UW property within the Pilot Hill area is being reviewed and will be finalized in the coming months. The Public Purpose and Recreation Lease application for the BLM parcel within the Pilot Hill management area is also under review. We hope to have that lease approved by the spring of 2021.
And preparations are taking place to get ready to welcome public use on the land. Wildlife friendly fencing is being constructed as needed around the property perimeter, and initial trail development as outlined in the plan is expected to commence this fall. We will post signs and announce an opening date as soon as possible.
Public support for this project has been tremendous. Over $1 million in donations and grants have been raised to date, enabling the land use planning process to proceed in parallel with the land transactions. With the property secured, fundraising is now focused on the original goal of $1.5 million for improvements like parking lots, trails, and restrooms needed to fully open the property to the public, and to establish a $3.5 million management fund. The management fund will ensure that the means are in place to pay long-term the annual Special Use Lease fee and cover annual maintenance and management expenses.
A public celebration of these exciting milestones has been deferred until next summer, when we are hopefully, all able to gather in large numbers again. In the meantime, organizing tasks and fundraising will continue. We need as much community involvement as possible. Your financial contributions help us ensure that progress can continue toward realizing the long-term vision for the property and build a strong case that there is broad community support which helps us win more grants. Donations can be made at pilothill.org or mailed to P.O. Box 487, Laramie, WY 82073.
All these milestones have been met because of the tremendous collaborative efforts of countless local volunteers and advisors. We hope you will join us later this fall in exploring and enjoying the land, and to reflect on the benefits this achievement will bring our community for decades to come!
The Pilot Hill Project Oversite Committee was established in 2017 by the Albany County Commissioners to manage the Pilot Hill Project. The objective of the Pilot Hill Project is to preserve over 7000 acres of undeveloped open space east of Laramie to protect the Casper aquifer drinking water resource, enhance recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, and promote economic development by providing a world-class natural amenity to attract and retain businesses and their employees.
