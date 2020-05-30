Tungsten Parts Wyoming, a manufacturer in West Laramie, will begin mediation June 11 with former employees who sued the company in December.
Seven ex-employees have accused Tungsten’s chairman, Joseph Serov, of defamation and “retaliatory termination of their employment for reporting and/or refusing to engage in illegal activities committed” by the company.
The employees accused the company of misleading its customers into believing that all its products are made in the U.S. while actually selling them foreign-made products.
The company’s former CEO, general manager, and several engineers have also accused Serov of knowingly violating the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations, administered by the U.S. Department of State.
The company has denied all allegations, and Serov has made allegations of his own against the employees, accusing them of stealing and destroying company property.
At the end of April, the plaintiffs added more claims against the company, accusing it of whistleblower retaliation in violation of the False Claims Act.
According to an April 29 court filing from the plaintiffs, Tungsten is now the subject of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the United States Department of Defense.
Tungsten’s clients include major aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, and Northrup Grumman.
The ex-employees claim that, in the last two years, Tungsten purchased tungsten cubes, balls, and plates from Chinese companies that are part of the East Asian country’s “commercial or defense industrial base” in violation of federal regulations.
Originally based in San Diego, Tungsten was recruited by the Wyoming Business Council to move to Laramie.
After substantial work by both local and state officials, Serov relocated the company to Laramie and began manufacturing here in 2017.
The state provided a $3 million grant for the construction of Tungsten’s building that was completed in 2016.
