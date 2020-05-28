CHEYENNE – Starting Monday, people may gather outdoors in groups up to 250 people, Gov. Mark Gordon announced at his Wednesday afternoon press conference.
This new ease in restrictions applies to outdoor gatherings only, according to the newest order. The gatherings still must follow social distancing guidelines and have increased sanitation. Sporting events, concerts and other events will be allowed to have up to 250 spectators in attendance, not including event participants.
Event organizers of the outdoor events must screen staff for COVID-19 symptoms and make sure personal protective equipment is available, according to the order. If the event is planning to serve food, it must follow the same requirements for restaurants amid COVID-19.
Indoor gatherings, not including religious gatherings or other exemptions, won’t be permitted to have groups of more than 25 people, according to the order.
For the outdoor events, no more than six people, unless they’re in the same household, are allowed to be in close proximity to each other, according to the order. Otherwise, people must stay at least six feet apart from one another, and close contact between people of separate households is prohibited.
The facility must be cleaned thoroughly before and after the event, according to the order.
If people cannot maintain a distance of six feet apart, then they’re required to wear face coverings, according to the order. The event must also encourage contactless payment, such as card payments, and have signs reminding event attendees not to come if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Statewide, there are currently 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 207 probable cases and 14 deaths from the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In Laramie County, there are 122 confirmed cases, with 63 probable cases.
The statewide dashboard, which is used to evaluate the virus’ current status across different metrics, currently has the amount of new cases listed as concerning, according to the department. The other metrics – community spread, positive cases, hospitalizations, hospital bed availability and intensive care unit bed availability – are all listed as stabilizing.
None of the metrics are listed as improving.
“As we make our choices, all of us must look at our own situations to see if we should take extra precautions, and we must remember those who are more vulnerable,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said. “I want to remind anyone who lives or works with persons who are at more risk for becoming seriously ill to seriously consider the potential consequences when they participate in activities or events.”
Harrist said she’s still encouraging people with COVID-19 symptoms to contact their health care provider about getting tested. The health care provider will then determine if that person needs a COVID-19 test.
She said identifying who has the virus helps prevent the spread of the virus, and no one should avoid getting tested out of fear.
“I know there’s a lot of confusion and national media coverage about lab testing accuracy, and what some people describe as false negative results,” Harrist said. “We have a very high level of confidence in the testing done at our lab.”
She said it’s also important to remember people can spread the disease even if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms, and if someone tested negative for the virus, it’s most likely because they actually didn’t have it – not a false negative.
She said viral tests are for when someone is currently infected with the virus, and antibody tests are to try to see if people have had the virus in the past.
Antibody tests use blood samples, and not all antibody tests are reliable. No one knows yet if having antibodies from the virus will prevent them from contracting the virus again, she said.
“A positive antibody test results should not be viewed by anybody as a free pass or guarantee against new illness,” Harrist said. “I’m concerned that people are looking for a golden ticket, and, unfortunately, it’s not yet available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.