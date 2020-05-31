George Floyd was one of us. The 46-year old security guard and father of two was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer who crushed George’s neck continuously for more than eight minutes with three other officers present. George was handcuffed, face down, and not resisting when he was murdered.Terence Crutcher was one of us, an unarmed man standing in the middle of the road with his hands up when Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby shot and killed him in 2016.
Oscar Grant was one of us, attacked and badly injured by Oakland BART police, then placed face down by officers. He was unarmed and not resisting when officer Johannes Mehserle shot him in the back and killed him in 2009.
Robbie Ramirez was one of us, unarmed, shot three times, and killed in Laramie by Albany County Sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling in 2018.
Police who murder civilians often face no significant consequences and often continue working in law enforcement. The risks to civilians are real; if you are a black male, there is a 1 in 1,000 chance that you will be killed by police. We give university professors tenure, but they rarely abuse that job security by killing people. James Bond has a license to kill, but he is fiction; why would we give police licenses to kill in real life?
There are five steps we should take to make police accountable to the law and to the people. These changes can be made at the state and local level and can be made quickly if we have the political will to do so:
First, repeal the doctrine of qualified immunity, which often shields law enforcement and other government workers from the legal consequences of their actions.
Second, make police at-will employees like other government employees. Rules called law enforcement bills of rights have made firing bad cops difficult or impossible. All such rules should be eliminated.
Third, eliminate all collective bargaining with police unions. We don’t allow the Army or the Marines to unionize or bargain for pay and working conditions; we should not allow it for the armed men and women of law enforcement. Law enforcement should have the right of free fraternal asociation and to gather to improve professionalism and to advocate. Law enforcement should not collectively bargain with cities, counties, or states.
Fourth, end indemnification, where governments now pay almost all civil judgments against their law enforcement officers. If officers misbehave and do wrong, they should be personally liable. Insurance premiums to protect officers from liability should be paid by officers and not by taxpayers.
Fifth, involve citizens in hiring, reviewing, and firing police. Establish elected county and state law enforcement review boards that must approve hiring law enforcement officers, that participate in reviewing misconduct, and that are empowered to fire law enforcement officers.
These changes will create more job insecurity and personal financial risks for all police officers. To keep good officers, after adopting all these reforms, we will need to significantly increase their pay.
Our society holds airline pilots, doctors, engineers, and many other professionals accountable. It is time for law enforcement to also be accountable.
Officer Derek Chauvin is also one of us. The violence within all of humanity is very real. We all bear the Mark of Cain and any of us can violently harm others. Bad policing triggered riots in several American cities. Those same riots demonstrate the complete necessity of good policing and the importance of good police to protect lives and property. The Roman poet Juvenal asked “Who shall guard the guardians?” All of us must.
Martin L. Buchanan is a senior software engineer living in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
