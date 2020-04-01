While the two new COVID-19 cases in Albany County were confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday, both patients were actually tested last week at the Laramie branch of Stitches Acute Care Center before their tests were sent to a private lab.
Stitches CEO Dan Surdam said one patient was tested at the Laramie clinic March 24 and the other was tested March 26.
Once Stitches received the results from a private lab, Surdam said they notified the state health department who then confirmed the cases on Tuesday. Surdam said the two new patients — a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 40s — were also notified immediately. Neither of the patients have been hospitalized and are continuing to self-isolate at home.
Albany County Emergency Management Management Coordinator Aimee Binning said that both patients were self-isolating once they experienced symptoms and received testing a couple days after their symptoms presented. Binning said it is believed the three current cases are unrelated.
“All three of these contacts are unrelated. So, they weren’t in the same vicinity,” Binning said. “We don’t think this is spread from one individual to the other.”
One of the new patients was believed to have contracted the virus through community spread, while the other reported traveling to Denver recently, Surdam said.
Surdam emphasized the importance of social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus, especially in light of limited access to testing.
“It’s so important to self-isolate,” Surdam said. “We do know it’s in the community, we do know that we haven’t had access to testing capabilities, so unfortunately, the actual number of cases in the communities are underreported. But if you think you need to seek medical care and it is not an emergency, please call the providers’ offices and utilize telemedicine.”
He added if people are experiencing are experiencing shortness of breath or another medical emergency, they should call 911 or go to the ER.
Surdam says delays in test results have been largely due to the demand and that many labs are not familiar with the test.
“That’s been the major issue that we’ve all been facing,” Surdam said. “Typically, the state health department has results in 24 to 48 hours. Private labs, who we’ve had to utilize just because of supply chain issues and testing requirements, have been taking longer to result these tests.”
Binning said social distancing is especially important for states like Wyoming, whose many rural hospitals do not have the resources to handle a sudden uptick in cases.
“Rural and frontier hospitals can’t handle the same surge capacity as larger hospitals when it comes to supporting system failures with these very, very sick patients that we are seeing in places,” she said. “Fatality rates could increase if we were to overrun our healthcare systems. The social responsibility is going to be huge for the community.”
Overall, Binning said she is pleased with how Albany County residents are responding to the social distancing guidelines.
“I think that our community is being very responsible at following the guidance that has been set forth by the president of the United States and our governor of Wyoming with social distancing and staying home if they are sick,” Binning said. “And I believe, I truly believe, that that is going to lead to our success.”
