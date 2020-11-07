The Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team assembled by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland (MBRTB) recently completed their data gathering and verification field work of the Mullen Fire burned area. The team has finalized its Soil Burn Severity, Debris Flow Probability, and Interactive Debris Flow Probability maps.
BAER post-fire assessment teams use the soil burn severity data to identify areas of concern on National Forest System lands where increased soil erosion, accelerated surface water run-off, and debris flows have the potential to impact human life and safety, property, and critical natural and cultural resources from rain events. The Mullen Fire team partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey to produce a debris flow probability map that uses geospatial data related to basin morphometry, burn severity, soil properties, and rainfall characteristics to estimate probability and volume of debris flows that may occur. The Soil Burn Severity Map, Debris Flow Map, and USGS Interactive Debris Flow Probability Map are available online.
The BAER Team found that the Mullen Fire burned in a mosaic pattern across the landscape. Accelerated erosion and localized flooding can be expected with moderate rainfall over the next few years, especially in areas with high and moderate soil burn severity on steep slopes and in the North Platte River and Douglas Creek canyons. “Post-fire emergency response is a shared responsibility,” says BAER team co-lead Dave Gloss. “The team is working alongside multiple local, state, and federal agencies as we evaluate the level of potential risks to human life, safety, property, critical natural and cultural-heritage resources, and determine the appropriate and effective emergency stabilization measures to reduce threats.”
In the coming weeks, the team will publish a summary report that will be available on the Fire Management page of the MBRTB website. The Mullen Fire will have lasting impacts on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, and surrounding public and private lands. Winter recreationists are encouraged to be aware of hazard trees that may fall in the coming months. Winter activities such as snowmobiling may see downed trees across over 50 miles of trails.
The Mullen Fire began in the Savage Run Wilderness on Thursday, Sept. 17, and spread rapidly in extremely rugged terrain, with dense vegetation and beetle-killed deadfall. More information on the Mullen Fire can be found on InciWeb. The fire is currently 176,878 acres and 97% contained. An area closure remains in place for the impacted area.
