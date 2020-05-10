I remember the tornadoes when we lived in Springfield. My husband taught at Drury College but I was at home with two children under five. We would sit in the hallway, where there were no windows, and wait for the sirens to stop. Those Missouri tornadoes taught me much about helplessness and anxiety. And so, I turn now to how mothers must feel in the midst of the virus and the dark unknown.
I think there is a helpless that contributes to our anxiety. Because, when we worry and can do little or nothing about our problems, they seem to increase. After a while, our anxious thoughts can lead to depression or despair. But, motherhood asks us to do otherwise. We mothers must be resilient. We have to find the strength to stay by our children until they find their way.
The secret of motherhood is to embrace the suffering. A mother doesn’t deny. She doesn’t escape. And, she doesn’t just endure. But, she transcends the suffering through a heart that is open to her children…and her God.
In this season, we can rediscover resilience. We can remember lessons taught in the storms of childhood when a family member showed us how to laugh, how to think, how to love anyway. In the midst of outer uncertainties, we can find strengths within.
This is the great teaching of religions: “Yea, though I walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death, I will fear no evil.” “Please call me by my true names, so I can wake up and the door of my heart be left open.” “Grandfather, look at our brokenness…”
Religions teach resilience—finding an anchor in the Power beyond us. But, motherhood and fatherhood can also show us the way. In short, single parents are my heroes. But, mothers keep giving their “secrets” away. This is what they live each day:
1. Mothers find a way to be with those who suffer. A mom does not escape, but lives with the pain. She can be present even when there’s nothing she can do.
So, I remember my sister’s helpless lullabies. Her child had the colic and all she could do was rock and sing throughout the night.
2. Mothers do the best they can with the circumstances they have. They are not perfectionists. But, they sense what is needed and try to find a way. I remember when my kids were young and we really needed clean laundry, but another tornado swept through our day. So, the kids and I sat confined in the hall and our tears had to wash the messes away.
3. And, mothers let compassion over-ride accomplishment…or dismay. They keep letting go of what they cannot do until they discover what they can. They are artists of hopeful living. So, I remember a mother who was so worried about her teenage son. She couldn’t stop his escapades or control his friends. But, she persisted. She formed a “mothers’ club,” where moms could share their knowledge about alibis and escapades.
This is a time when we want answers. But, strength of spirit is not sold in the supermarket. It is found in the hearts of those who’ve cared for us and taught us to sing…all through the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.