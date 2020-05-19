Make no mistake, the problems facing our state are enormous. It is really impossible to overstate the magnitude of the financial hole we are in and the fiscal crisis we face.
Anyone that has read anything I have written knows my feelings on this matter. Wyoming is like a college kid that has his dad’s debit card and has been going to the Cavalryman every night and ordering filet mignon. This worked great until dad decided he would no longer foot the bill.
In Wyoming, our daddy (the minerals industry) has fallen on incredibly difficult times. They simply do not have the ability to buy us all filet mignon any longer. Our current state revenue cannot even afford to pay for Top Ramen. What do we do as a state when we are used to filets but cannot even afford Top Ramen?
A few people think I overstate our budgetary woes, and I am too obsessed with these concerns. But let me give you just a couple of facts – remember, in March, our Legislature passed a budget that required them to take $400 million out of our savings account to pay the bills and balance our budget. Even in March, every projection showed the structural deficit was only going to continue to get bigger.
Now, on top of that already existing structural deficit, the Wyoming Legislative Service Office, together with some economists from the University of Wyoming, have tried to predict the revenue outlook for Wyoming after the pandemic. They gave three possible scenarios – best case, middle case and worst case in the decrease in revenue. Best case was an additional loss of $555 million, middle case an additional loss of $1.78 billion, and worst case was an additional loss of $2.78 billion.
To put that into perspective, in March, the general fund portion of Wyoming’s budget was $2.9 billion. Our loss in revenue could be equal to the entire general fund budget. That is almost impossible to even comprehend. Again, this is on top of the $400 million deficit in the original budget.
Given the current crisis, it is time to stop all political correctness and partisan spin, and speak the unvarnished and difficult truths. These are things politicians will never say out loud, but are true. And every single politician knows they are true:
1. COVID-19 did not cause our current crisis. It is too easy to say the mess we are in is because of the pandemic. The pandemic certainly laid bare our structural deficits, but the cause is our over reliance on coal, oil and natural gas that are susceptible to wide swings and are on a long-term decline. Sure, COVID-19 made both of those things worse, but this was a problem long before the pandemic. We cannot allow the pandemic to be used as a crutch to avoid real fixes to our budgetary woes.
2. We cannot afford our education system. Repeat after me: Wyoming has not made year-over-year cuts to education. Don’t let people tell you otherwise. Despite our budgetary woes, on a per-student basis, we are still at the top of all states in education spending and still double what some of our neighbors spend. We have to make real and meaningful cuts.
We need leaders with enough courage to mandate meaningful savings. We need things that may not be popular – like one school district in every county. We need to demand every efficiency possible, and cut down on administration and administrative costs. We may even need to increase class sizes.
I am tired of these fake “conservatives” that don’t have the courage to admit there is zero chance of balancing the budget without real cuts to education.
Yes, we will need to cut everything else in state government, as well, but education has to be part of the discussion. The other reality is, if you oppose cuts to education, you are supporting a massive income tax. It is that simple.
3. As a state, we need to decide if a Top Ramen state government and education system is what we want. The checkbook for filet mignon is gone. If we want something better than Top Ramen, then we must be willing to pay for it.
We need an honest and open discussion what appropriate spending levels should be and how we, as citizens that use those services, are going to pay for them. That means an honest discussion of a broad-based increase in revenue that falls directly on the people using the services. We cannot afford the filet, but maybe a plate of spaghetti would be nice. As long as we pretend there is an out-of-state fairy that will pay for the things we want, we will never get our budgetary crisis under control.
Campaign season is starting in earnest. Every one of us needs to have these conversations with the candidates running for office. I ask that you don’t just accept the political pablum answers. We need to elect legislators that have the courage to honestly talk about these questions and to seek real solutions.
The time is now. We cannot afford (literally) to wait any longer.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
