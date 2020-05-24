In a time of chaos, uncertainty, and loss, we need anchors to bring us back to what is important, after all. It’s too easy to get distracted these days or to succumb to anxiety and dismay. So, this Memorial Day is a time to enjoy the practice of re-membering—that is, putting the pieces of our lives in an order that reaches back to profound teachers who showed us how to live in uncertain times. They may be grandparents, parents, friends, professors, even childhood heroes…What they showed us was—when things don’t make sense…then we can rely on other senses—our sense of integrity, good will, humor, determination, and faith. We have anchors from our past that can help us re-member—NOW.
Such a teacher came to me, as my family was facing a move to where-abouts unknown. His name was Rev. Sieg Schiemechen and he let me voice my deepest fears. You see, we lived in Springfield, Missouri with two small children and the job prospects looked grim. So, I went to my friend, Sieg, and said—I have three possibilities—to move to Grand Junction, Colbran, or Laramie. My husband and I wished to settle in a ranching community—and that was Colbran. But Rev. Sieg said something I have held in my heart and in my memory. He advised—
“Take your journey West…BUT LET MORE LIGHT SHINE.”
My friend helped me turn from our Springfield conclusions to being OPEN to what God might have in mind. So, we left our home in Missouri…but we let more Light shine.
More than forty years later, I remember Sieg and the wisdom of his love.
There is a power of re-membering—
putting the truth of the past together with the present.
It sounds simple but is often forgotten.
The present feels confusing, fearful, uncertain and we can focus only on that…Or, we can reach back to the past—our family, our traditions, our faith. We can find perspective. We can re-member again. There is another voice that speaks to our souls.
So, on Memorial Week-End, it is fitting to visit someone’s gravesite. It is absolutely fitting to practice “love undisguised.” It is fitting to honor those who’ve gone before us, to those who’ve faced death before us, to those who saw uncertainty before us…and found in their faith a way to live with hope again. These heroes are part of our sacred memory.
In the Christian tradition, Jesus didn’t run away. He didn’t escape. He didn’t deny…but He did enter our humanity by saying: “This is my body broken for you…”
“This do in remembrance of me.”
Holy remembering brings us back to the person we can be and anchors us in the chaos of the world we inhabit. So, I re-member a story of encouragement which goes like this:
In a veterans hospital, there were two patients—one was by the wall and the other by a window. Both were suffering daily. But the patient by the window said to his roommate—“Have hope there will be better times. What I see in the window is children playing in the park—they throw the ball. They swing on swings. They pet their dogs. What I see is laughter and joy.”
Not so long after sharing these hopeful words, the veteran died. His roommate was sad, but asked the nurse—Please put me by the window so I can see the park. The nurse replied: “Your roommate was blind. But he remembered what he had seen and he wanted to give you encouragement…and joy.”
There are no easy answers in the face of diminishment. There is only the pain. There is only the emptiness. Without answers, we can feel a Force beyond answers. Perhaps we can feel Jesus say: “Blessed are they who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
And, blessed are we who put the pieces of the past…
together with the wisdom of the present.
And, blessed are we who mourn…
for we shall be comforted.
But, what comfort is there?
When my mother-in-law died, the pastor offered comfort which felt real in the face of our sudden loss.
Rev. Orter said “Don’t be surprised at the mixture of feelings. We get mad at people when they are alive and sometimes we can the most upset at those who are near, those whom we love.
Death does make saints and doesn’t erase the past. We are human and we simply need to acknowledge the roller coaster of our feelings.
Rev. Orter also said “Keep one thing around that reminds you of the one you loved. In remembering their goodness, you can replace the sense of loss. A friend of mine kept her father’s old-fashioned razor strap by her bathroom mirror, and she could remember her father every day. I keep trying to play poker with my family in honor of my father, and enjoy his version of the “Billion Bubble Beverage Bund.”
Rev. Orter also said “There is a Wisdom we don’t understand.” That’s the spiritual side of loss, whether its greast or small. We need to trust the Wisdom beyond us…beyond us all. There is a Mystery at work in the world. And, that Mystery weaves together the loss and the rebirth in the same web of Life.
There are no easy answers in the face of loss. And, when we live in a death-denying society, it’s even more difficult to search for honest answers. We keep being urged to “move on,” but pondering the great questions goes very deep. Even Mary puzzled about loss, as Scripture says “She kept all these things in her heart, pondering them.”
So, Memorial Day is about the time to say thank for those who have passed on…and thank You for Life itself…in all it is Mystery.
What has Viktor Frankl taught me about finding Transcendent Dignity? That it is something to be taken seriously. Transcendent dignity comes when one finally finds meaning in their life or in life in general. “Life ultimately means taking the responsibility to find the right answer to its problems and to fulfill the tasks which it constantly sets for each individual (p. 77).” Viktor Frankl has taught me that in order to even begin to strive towards transcendent dignity I have to be an active role in my life. The process of living is what leads to the realization of transcendent dignity. It isn’t so much about what one thinks of their life when they have finally reached the end of it; rather it is what one thinks about their life as they are living it, and what has passed since they have begun to live it: “…it did not really matter what we expected from life, but rather what life expects in us (p. 77).” Transcendent dignity can be attained through all points in time of one’s life. One may find it when they look into their memories of their past, or one may find it when they look to their hopes of the future, or by letting go of past and future one may stumble upon it in the present. Do I agree with his ideas on transcendent dignity? There are days when I do and days when I do not. Yet for the most part I find that he is right when it comes to the theory on finding meaning in life. I cannot ask what the meaning of life is; I can only ask what life expects of me. My past experiences have taught me to think of life in that regard. Dwelling on something that I cannot do it would only bring me down so instead I tend to look to the future and hope that whatever comes to pass was what was meant to be. The photograph above I took five years ago when I first arrived in Laramie lost and displaced. This long dirt alley way gave me a sense of a life to come and things to be done and a destiny not yet known, but worth journeying towards. Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer currently teaches Contemplative Prayer, has taught Religious Studies at UW, and, as retired clergy, assists the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
