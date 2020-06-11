Nietzsche: “God is dead.”
God: “No, Nietzsche’s the one who died.”
Nietzsche died in 1900. God lives, although growing numbers of Americans don’t believe so. Nietzsche’s pronouncement of God’s death was misunderstood, as was John Lennon’s assertion that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus.
Both critiqued the cultures in which they wrote music, philosophy and poetry. The Bible may sell more copies than Beatles records, but many are more inspired by Lennon-McCartney lyrics.
Nietzsche’s obituary for God was an expression that religion was declining, an absence of a higher, moral authority would be the ruin of civilization. However, Nietzsche didn’t believe the “death of God” would be inconsequential.
Frankly, anyone who hasn’t considered atheism hasn’t given much thought to what they believe. With no concrete evidence of God’s existence, we defend our belief that God exists with no more than a personal belief that God exists. For me and millions of others, that’s enough.
Many who believe in God, and others who don’t, think the existence of God is not necessary to live good, moral lives. The Pew Research Center polled atheists about their beliefs, finding them more likely than Christians to acknowledge feeling a sense of wonder about the universe. Having that sense of wonder is arguably the most significant aspect of living a worthy life in the amazing diversity of the planet and the universe.
That sense of awe about what believers consider to be God’s creation might lead atheists to believe in God, if not for messages they receive from Christians who read the Bible literally, weaponizing select verses to justify rejection of some and marginalization of others. Especially jaw-dropping about the Pew poll was the finding that one in five atheists believes in a higher power. Yet, not a one believes “in the God of the Bible.”
Fundamentalists might say that’s because they haven’t read the Bible carefully enough. Others might say it’s because they have read it, not only thoroughly, but, alas, literally.
Upon reading it thoroughly and literally, you’ll meet a God who drowned every man, woman, child and animal with the exception of 600-year-old Noah and his immediate family and either “seven pairs of all clean animals” or two of each, depending on which version of the story you read.
A literal reading discloses a God who intentionally “hardened the heart of the Pharaoh” as a pretext to bring ruin and death upon Egypt, including the slaughter of the first born. Such a reading gives biblical authority to those who condemn homosexuals, marginalize women, and celebrate personal wealth and prosperity as a gift from God while seeing natural disasters as divine punishment.
A thorough, literal reading depicts God ordering the execution of man for the high crime of “picking up sticks on the Sabbath.” That same God presided over the mysterious death of Ananias and his wife for failing to render unto the church all monies received from the sale of their property.
The God who emerges from literal biblical understanding invited the enslavement of Africans and destruction of Native cultures under the Doctrine of Discovery, a Papal decree issued in 1493. It was based on the telling of God’s destruction of all Canaanite men, women and children to keep a centuries old promise to give their land to God’s chosen people, a scriptural promise employed today to justify the suffering of Palestinians.
Moreover, the doctrinal God presiding over a literal reading of the Gospels ordered his only son to suffer a violent death on the cross to atone for sins committed by mythical characters acting under the influence of a talking snake.
Beginning to see the problem? Perhaps it isn’t the growing number of atheists. Maybe that’s just a symptom of the real problem.
Christianity must recognize there is an existential difference between reading the Bible literally and taking it seriously. You’ll find the radical love of the God of inclusive grace in both the Old and New Testaments by renouncing a literal reading of both.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
