A 33-year-old Laramie man, Avery Long, was arrested last week after he allegedly used his pickup to ram his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, running it off the road.
Long has two previous convictions for stalking the same woman.
For the most recent incident on May 1, he’s been charged with aggravated assault and battery, stalking, and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim had been driving on 15th Street around 7 p.m. on May 1 when she saw Long’s white pickup traveling behind her.
The woman told police that she tried to lose Long by traveling through the neighborhood near 14th Street and driving around the park.
At one point, Long managed to get in front of her and cut her off. As the woman was attempting to get away near the intersection of 14th and Harney streets, Long struck the rear of her vehicle, causing it to spin out and stop.
Long then drove away, the victim told police.
She said Long had tried contacting her by phone several times that day.
When Long’s vehicle was later spotted by police, the man initially denied seeing his ex-girlfriend that day, but later acknowledged having followed her because he found out “the victim had a relationship with some of his friends and he was upset,” he told LPD.
“Defendant stated he wanted her to stop so he could talk with her and … pushing her vehicle for what he estimated to be 20 to 30 yards,” the affidavit states. “Defendant further admitted that he did this to get the victim off the road. … Later, the defendant indicated he blacked out and was crying because he was upset over the victim and that was why he left the area at a high rate of speed. Defendant discussed that he was a very good driver and that he was familiar with various driving maneuvers including a driving technique called PIT maneuver.”
After being convicted of two counts of stalking the woman in March, Long had been sentenced to two years probation.
Aggravated assault and battery carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.
