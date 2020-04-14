More than 700 laptops delivered to ACSD No. 1 students without computer access
By the middle of Wednesday, 85%-90% of students in Albany County School District No. 1 were involved in their online lessons after school resumed last week.
By Friday, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said there had been contact between teachers and families for more than 95% of students.
He told the Boomerang that the first week went as smoothly as could be expected.
“For a teacher standpoint, we were well prepared for the launch, in part because of the way that we rolled this out in terms of connections first and giving teachers the ability to get comfortable,” Yennie said.
With the second week of online learning underway, the district continues working to provide Chromebooks for students without computer access.
“We do still have folks’ requests coming in,” IT director Sean Moore said on Wednesday.
By the end of the week, there had been 827 requests for Chromebooks.
“We have distributed 727, and we are in the process of verifying if the 115 outstanding requests have actually been filled due to multiple student names on more than one school list,” Yennie said in an email. “We are in the process of cross-referencing student names on multiple lists. Most of the devices were picked up last Thursday and Friday, but we delivered an additional 83 this week.”
He said the district is still working on ways to provide internet for 77 students.
As the district began busing breakfast and lunch to students last Wednesday, the number of meals being provided to students has dramatically increased.
On Monday and Tuesday, the district served just under 350 breakfasts and lunches each day.
On Wednesday, the number of meal shot up above 614 when the district started bringing meals directly to students.
On Friday, the district distributed meals for the weekend to 660 students — a total of 3,960 meals.
With the cancellation of WY-TOPP and ACT testing, the move to virtual learning inherently means some lowered expectations among district officials about what students will be expected to learn during the rest of the year.
Yennie said there will likely need to be some remedial learning for students once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Assistant superintendent Debbie Fisher said that the district’s goal for grade-schoolers is to “solidify” their knowledge of subject matter that was taught in the first three quarters of the school year.
“(Those students) will just embed them deeper,” she said. “If we do not get back into school this year, next year, we will probably be working to realign how we start the grade level for our elementary folks.”
For middle-schoolers and high-schoolers, teachers have been tasked with teaching the only subject matter required for students to successfully progress to the next course.
“They are gearing their lessons towards only those essential learnings,” Fisher said. “We’ve asked them to take all the fluff off and just deal with the essentials.”
After seeing their final grades, high-schoolers will have the option of selecting pass-fail grading. K-8 students will automatically be put on a pass-fail system.
Yennie assured the board that the district will find a way to graduate seniors who don’t successfully transition to online learning.
“We will find a way to meet their needs,” he said.
The virtual learning plan doesn’t expect students to spend as much time on their online courses and as they would in the classroom.
“There’s not an expectation that this is school like we’re used to,” Yennie told the school board the week before classes resumed after spring break. “We do not want students sitting in front of computers for 7 hours a day. It’s not the intent that we have school all day long as scheduled. … There’s no way that this plan could possibly deliver what we do in a 6 or 7 hour day.”
During the past week, Yennie said the district has received substantial feedback from parents about how much work is being expected of their students each day under the virtual learning plan.
The superintendent said the current feedback seems pretty split about whether parents want more or less schoolwork for their students.
“We’re going to tease that out in the next week and see if there’s a greater comfort zone for all families,” he said.
In order to continue receiving state funding, the Wyoming Department of Education required districts to resume classes last week in an online format.
Before those online classes started, some school board members expressed concerns about whether the new system would be effective.
“Low proficiency students who need the most help are going to have the hardest time,” board member Nate Martin said. “This is just going to exacerbate the achievement gap that already exists.”
Board member Tammy Johnson described the online learning plan as “blatantly inequitable.”
“I would have loved to have entertained an option where we look at submitting a request to the Department of Education for an alternative school calendar where we would get out now and then we come back in late July, early August and finish up the year and move into the next year,” she said.
With Wyoming’s COVID-19 outbreak still expected to peak in May, the school board also formed a committee last week to begin discussing options for how the district will handle prom and graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.