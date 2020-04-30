An officer with the Laramie Police Department has been fired after being charged with domestic battery.
At the time of the incident, Michael Morrow, 43, was the spouse of Albany County District Judge Tori Kricken. In an interview with the Boomerang, Morrow said divorce papers have since been filed.
Morrow said he was fired from the LPD following the incident. The LPD declined to comment, citing personnel matters.
According to an affidavit filed on April 24, University of Wyoming Police officers responded to Kricken and Morrow’s residence after a report of a verbal domestic disturbance on the evening of April 8.
UWPD officers interviewed Morrow and Kricken. According to the affidavit, Kricken told officers that Morrow had thrown her to the ground multiple times following a verbal argument.
The affidavit records Kricken saying, “when he gets mad I can’t hold my own my own against him.” She told officers that she was not hurt and did not want anything done that night.
In his interview with officers, Morrow said he and Kricken got into an argument in the house earlier that night and that he left the house, but later returned.
UWPD officers asked Morrow if the argument became physical at any point, and Morrow stated that it had not, except when he was “moving her out of the f---king way,” and that Kricken had done the same to him.
Morrow also said he had repeatedly kicked a locked bedroom door during the altercation.
Officers spoke to Kricken again the following day, and Kricken told officers that she had discovered bruising from the night before. Kricken came to the UWPD, and officers documented bruising on her left lower forearm and upper portion of her right buttock. Follow up photographs were taken on April 11 and the bruises were more developed and easily visible, according to the affidavit.
UWPD officers interviewed a neighbor whose residence shares a wall with Kricken and Morrow’s residence. The neighbor said she heard what sounded like fighting through the wall the night of April 8 and said she could tell that the voices belonged to Morrow and Kricken.
The neighbor said she heard Morrow yelling and using profanities and Kricken crying, and she heard Morrow say “f---king b----” repeatedly. She also said she heard Morrow say “don’t touch me” no less than 20 times.
The neighbor told officers she heard Kricken say “I don’t know why you do this,” and heard Morrow say “when are you going to learn?” and “do you want me to keep going so your arm is totally immobile?” according to the affidavit.
Kricken was interviewed by UWPD a third time April 15, according to the affidavit. Asked about the specific nature of the physical contact between Morrow and herself, Kricken said Morrow had grabbed her arms and shoulders and forcefully threw her down to the ground. Kricken said this happened two or three times.
Regarding the bruising on her arm, Kricken said she remembered that Morrow had grabbed her arm and twisted it away from her body in a way that she could not resist because it would break her arm.
In an interview with the Boomerang, Morrow said that he acted in self-defense and that Kricken was an aggressor in the altercation.
UWPD officers spoke with another person who Kricken was texting the night of April 8, and recorded texts that Kricken had sent to that person which said, ‘Yeah. Locked the bedroom door. Told kids to lock theirs too,’ ‘He’s in the basement,’ ‘Just going to bed for now. Hopefully he’ll leave me alone,’ ‘He was being so mean, throwing me around . . .’
Kricken’s office did not return a request for comment.
Morrow was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery of a household member. If found guilty, he could face up to 6 months incarceration, up to a $750 fine, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.